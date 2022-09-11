WhatsNew2Day
Adelaide residence the centre of a mystery as cops find woman’s body in ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Crime
By Jacky

Mystery as cops find a body in a suburban house in ‘suspicious’ circumstances

  • A 51-year-old woman was found dead in a home under unexplained circumstances
  • Residents of the house alerted emergency services who were unable to resuscitate her
  • A 34-year-old man helps authorities investigate major crime detectives

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

A 51-year-old woman has died in a home in ‘suspicious’ circumstances, prompting major crime investigators to investigate.

Residents of the Park Holme property in southwestern Adelaide alerted emergency services on Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man who knows the woman and lives in the same house is assisting police after he was taken from the house in handcuffs.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman they found unresponsive in the house (pictured), but despite their best efforts, she sadly died

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman who they did not respond but sadly died despite their best efforts.

Neighbor Michelle Swincer told: News Corp it was ‘concerned’ to see police and plainclothes detectives on the street.

“It’s very sad, I know things happen, but it’s quite confrontational when it happens on your street,” said Mrs. Swincer.

Chief Inspector Michael Fisher said it was too early to know the cause of death and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

