Adelaide Remand Centre staffer charged with stealing $100,000 from prisoners’ safe 

A prison worker has been caught stealing more than $100,000 from inmates, who had their money kept in a safe on the spot.

Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Center Correction Officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The worker, employed by the private operator Serco, was detained a short time later in North Adelaide by detectives who also claim to have found a large amount of cash.

Adelaide Advertiser reports that the money allegedly belongs to inmates held at the facility.

Under normal circumstances, if they are convicted, the money is put in the bank or given to relatives on their behalf.

If acquitted by the court, the money will be returned to them upon release.

Jason Burdon, 33, escaped the Adelaide Remand Center using a makeshift rope

On Thursday, the worker appeared before Adelaide’s Magistrates Court, where he failed to apply for bail and was taken into custody.

Magistrate Stefan Metanomski suppressed the identity of the guards until next Wednesday, when the order will be reconsidered.

A home detention report was also ordered to be prepared prior to his next hearing.

The remand house was last in the headlines in 2020 when Jason Burdon, 33, escaped from the facility using clothing as a rope to flee the building.

The escape resulted in nearly $2 million spent on improving security after an internal investigation revealed that Burdon was squeezed through vents before using the makeshift rope to fall to the ground near Hindley St.

The internal investigation found that the vulnerabilities that Burdon exploited had been identified by authorities in the 1990s, but no action was taken to fix them.