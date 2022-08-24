Adelaide murder-suicide: Elderly couple found dead at LHI Retirement Services in Glynde remembered

Shocked friends and neighbors pay a heartbreaking tribute to an elderly couple believed to have died in a suspected murder-suicide.

Dennis Willshire and his wife Barbara, both 92 and in deteriorating health, are remembered as a ‘beautiful and loving’ couple after they were found dead in their unit at a retirement home in Adelaide.

A nurse made the grim discovery during their morning round at LHI Retirement Services in Glynde on Wednesday morning.

Early investigations suggest Mr Willshire murdered his wife of more than 50 years before taking his own life, police said.

Detectives have ruled out domestic violence throughout history as the news of their deaths shocked family, friends and residents of the retirement home.

The pair were hailed as ‘good church people’ who loved to play cards, traveled around Australia and were heavily involved in their community through local clubs and sports organisations.

Mr Willshire was remembered as a highly regarded retired civil servant who was awarded the prestigious Public Service Medal in 1991 for his outstanding service.

Barbara was a gifted painter who also won prizes.

Shattered neighbors say he was a nice man who would have done anything for his wife who had “gone downhill” and couldn’t imagine life without her.

“They were a lovely couple – it was really a love story,” one resident told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“We’re all in a mystery about what happened and whether they were planning it.”

Margaret Pittman, 88, added: ‘I’m really sorry to hear it… it’s one of those things you don’t have to deal with every day. I fucking hope it doesn’t happen again, it’s awful.

The Willshires moved into the retirement home seven years ago to be closer to their friends.

They had been friends with their neighbors for over 30 years.

“It’s a big shock to us,” Ronald Greer told reporters.

His wife Beryl added: “If you wanted to know something, you asked Dennis because he was a very intelligent person.

“She (his wife) was unwell and Dennis was very shocked by the whole situation.”

“It’s hard to accept that they’re gone and I still can’t believe it.”

Another shocked neighbor said: ‘They were very nice people, devoted to themselves and everything and did a lot for the community.’

The Willshires leave behind three children and seven grandchildren.

The ailing family has yet to speak publicly as they struggle to cope with their unfathomable loss.

Detectives and forensic officers spent the day searching the unit and interviewing neighbors and staff.

“Pastoral support is provided to residents, as well as counseling for staff,” said a spokeswoman for the Lutheran Homes Group.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our Glynde community at this difficult time.”

Police are investigating how the couple died.

Chief Inspector Matt Nairn emphasized that there was nothing to indicate that the couple was known to the police.

He added that a gas smell reported by neighbors “plays no part in this.”

“We can confirm that we believe it to be a homicide-suicide and at this stage we believe the man killed his wife and committed suicide,” said Supt Nairn.

“You can imagine how tragic this is for a family.”

