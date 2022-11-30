Adelaide mum Karina Jayne’s car stolen with Christmas presents inside

After her only car, with all the presents inside, was stolen by obnoxious thieves, a furious mother will have her children tell them they won’t receive any gifts this Christmas.

Karina, 35, of Salisbury North in Adelaide parked her silver 2007 Mitsubishi Lancer at her home. A trio of tow-truck drivers then loaded up the car and drove off.

Ms Jayne stated that she felt sick when she walked outside and saw that the car had been abandoned.

She To keep her newly purchased Christmas gifts safe from her children, aged 10 and 6, she hid them in the back of her car.

Karina Jayne, Adelaide woman, had her car and all her children’s Christmas presents in it stolen.

Two people are seen behind her car in CCTV footage from a neighbouring home.

A tow truck arrives minutes later and parks on Salisbury Street, Adelaide.

She said, “I went immediately to my neighbors houses to see what they had seen or heard.”

One neighbor set up CCTV outside their home to capture exactly what the thieves did with the car.

Two people, in a dark-coloured hatchback, drive down the street just minutes after she has gotten out of her car. They circle back behind her vehicle and park behind it.

A third person arrives shortly after in a tow truck, and they chat on the streets.

Two people arrived in the hatchback and then walked down the street, while the driver of the tow truck loaded up the cars and drove away.

The hatchback’s two passengers then leave the car and continue on their way.

A few people who saw the footage after it was posted to Adelaide’s Facebook page claimed they heard of a scam that involved car-wrecking companies and tow trucks looking for cars on streets.

Ms Jayne stated that she would not be able afford another car and that it was difficult to replace the Lancer.

“They could see my children and didn’t hesitate to tell me.”

She Although she has lived in northern Adelaide for more than a decade, she says that she is questioning the safety of the suburb.

Figures show that the Salisbury area was the most frequent place for car thieves in the capital. 35 people were charged with this crime last year.

The investigation into the theft of Ms Jayne’s car is ongoing. Anyone with information or who has seen the silver sedan registration number XNY-113 is encouraged to contact police.