Adelaide mother lets her three-year-old sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car

One mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap and drive her car uninhibitedly said she was just trying to “calm her down.”

The shocking vision shows the toddler holding the wheel without a seat belt as they drove through Adelaide’s northern suburb of Elizabeth South.

The video shows the mother honking her daughter while a passenger laughs.

The passenger gives the child a high-five and asks ‘do you want to do skids’?

A mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit uninhibited on her lap and drive her car (pictured) said she was just trying to calm her down.

The mother said her daughter was upset and she was just trying to “calm her down.”

“I remember when I was a little kid and I really wanted to see what it was like in the driver’s seat,” she said 9News Adelaide.

“Yeah, I just thought, you know, my daughter might like it.”

The video posted on social media sparked outrage from fellow parents.

One woman said, “I think that’s absolutely disgusting…that’s not right at all.”

“I have four children and there is no way I would ever endanger my children’s lives,” commented another.

A third said, “Rethink your actions…maybe you’re putting your child first.”

The mother now regrets endangering her child, saying: ‘I feel like an idiot for doing it’

After having had time to think about the incident, the mother now regrets her actions.

“I know it was really bad for me to do and I’m definitely not going to do it again,” she said.

“It was a one-off and I feel like an idiot for doing it… so my apologies to everyone,” she added.

Police have been notified of the incident and have stated that all children aged seven and under must be in an approved child restraint system.

The driver may face a fine of up to $500 and three penalty points for the incident.