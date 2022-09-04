Adelaide man dies in police custody after hit and run crash at Andrews Farm

<!–

A man has died in police custody following a series of events surrounding a car accident in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

When police searched a home in Craigmore on Saturday night for the suspected driver, they found two men fighting, one with a knife.

A 32-year-old man from Salisbury North told officers he had stabbed himself. The man later died.

About six hours earlier, a pedestrian was hit by a white Toyota four-wheel drive on St Lawrence Avenue near Andrews Farm after an alleged domestic breakdown.

A man has died in police custody following a string of events surrounding a car crash in the northern suburbs of Adelaide (stock image)

A 26-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 9 p.m., police were informed that the driver involved was at a house in nearby Craigmore.

Two men were heard arguing and a 4WD matching the description of the car involved in the collision was parked in the driveway.

Officers say they found the couple involved in an altercation on the living room floor and disarmed the 32-year-old.

He was then handcuffed and taken outside, police said.

“Unfortunately, once that man was outside the property, he became unresponsive,” Detective Inspector Brett Featherby told reporters on Sunday.

He was resuscitated, but died before the ambulance arrived.

His death is being treated as a death in custody and will be the subject of a report to the state coroner.

A 41-year-old man involved suffered hand injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police declined to disclose details about the dead man, as they were still aware of next of kin.

“I’m not going to give any information about other cases in which this man may have been involved, because I can’t for the dignity of himself and his family,” Detective Inspector Featherby said.

Police are now investigating whether the Toyota involved in the collision was stolen.

The car bears the registration number WWJ 662, but that registration does not match the vehicle.

“We’re trying to find out where those license plates came from and when they were obtained,” Detective Inspector Featherby said.

The Major Crime and Ethical and Professional Standards Department will investigate both incidents.

“There will be an independent and full and comprehensive investigation into that incident and the previous hit run to identify links between the two.”