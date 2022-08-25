Adelaide man Anthony Dennis Stokes sentenced after having sex with friend’s dog high on drug ice

<!–

A man who filmed himself having sex on and with a friend’s dog while high on drug ice has expressed regret and shame.

Anthony Dennis Stokes, 51, narrowly escaped further jail time after he… pleaded guilty to one count of committing bestiality in Adelaide District Court on Thursday.

The crime took place in 2019 while Stokes was staying at a friend’s house, the court heard.

Months later, the woman discovered an SD card in her new home that she didn’t recognize and found horrifying images van Stokes performing sexual acts with her dog.

The court heard that in the video Stokes touched the dog’s genitals and encouraged the dog to lick its own genitals.

The owner of the ‘distressed and ill’ dog alerted police, who arrested Stokes in November 2020.

The court heard that Stokes had recently lost his job prior to the crime and was “significantly” under the influence of ice at the time, NCA NewsWire reported.

“You’ve done something you wouldn’t have considered doing without the drugs,” Judge Timothy Heffernan told him.

“Your being under the influence of methylamphetamine doesn’t excuse your behavior. It doesn’t make it any less of a violation of the law than it is, but it might explain what otherwise unfathomable behavior on your part would be.”

The judge noted that Stokes had been deeply ashamed and embarrassed by his actions since his first appearance in court and that there was no evidence of any distress or pain the dog had inflicted during the crime.

Court heard that Stokes had recently lost his job prior to the crime and was high on the ice at the time of the incident (stock photo of man using ice)

Judge Heffernan was satisfied that Stokes was not motivated by any real sexual attraction to the dog and that the offense occurred because he was high on the ice.

He added that the dog’s owner was very upset about the incident and that it was necessary to protect the community.

Stokes was sentenced to three months in prison, which was reduced for his early plea.

His sentence was suspended and was placed on a good behavior bond.