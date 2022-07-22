Adelaide household rushed to hospital after burning COALS inside home as price of electricity soars

In the year to March, wholesale electricity prices rose 141 percent, prompting a power company boss to urge his 70,000 customers to switch providers.

Financial comparison group Finder predicts that electricity prices will rise 100 percent from July 1, effectively doubling the price.

Damian Dwyer, acting chief executive of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association, told the Daily Mail that Australia’s natural gas is central to Australia’s cleaner energy future.

“We are committed to taking care of customers and filling the energy gap created by the failure of coal-fired power generators in particular,” he said.

“Our members have already taken action to ensure gas is flowing where it is needed using the mechanisms in place to help us do that.”

The effect of a major incident at the Callide power station in Queensland combined with another serious incident in Victoria on energy supplies was exacerbated by several outages in New South Wales.

“The issues we’ve seen with the energy system show how natural gas is at the heart of Australia’s cleaner energy future, replacing coal as a lower-emission fuel and stabilizing renewables when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining,” said Dwyer. said.

“Gas consumption in the national electricity market has increased by 55 percent as more than 800 MW of coal and renewable energy have been removed from the system.”

At least a quarter of Australia’s coal-fired electricity production is currently offline, as the east coast shudders through a frigid winter amid soaring price increases.

The global fuel crisis has already forced some countries to abandon their climate change commitments to meet power demand as consumer prices rise.

Germany has now started passing laws to prevent scrap-heap coal-fired power plants from being shut down by instead keeping them on standby.

Italy, Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic also plan to temporarily burn more coal while reducing reliance on Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine, and the UK is drilling for more gas in the North Sea.

AGL currently operates three coal-fired power stations in NSW and Victoria, either offline or with reduced capacity due to scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Origin’s Eraring power station, the largest in NSW, has also been crippled by cuts to coal production at the neighboring conveyor-connected colliery.

It has had to buy coal on the open market as prices rise as a result of the global crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, which is pushing up electricity prices further.

Maintenance work on the affected power plants is not expected to be completed until July at the earliest, while Callide will not be available until December, but Labor is demanding that the work be accelerated now.