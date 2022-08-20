Adelaide hospitality workers lift the lid on the horrific abuse they cop in the workplace

A female hospitality worker has opened the lid on the shocking abuse bar and the wait staff put up with on the job – from creepy remarks, sexual harassment and at worst rape.

Jamie Bucirde, 26, from Adelaide, has been an industry veteran for a decade – and she recently launched her website NotSoHospitable for colleagues to share their own horror stories from behind the bar.

In just four days, her site received 263 personal testimonials related to bars, hotels and clubs in Adelaide.

“Harassment and harassment within Australian hospitality has been accepted and tolerated for too long,” said Ms Bucirde.

“It’s being ignored, swept under the rug and normalized because that’s how it’s always been, so that’s how it is.

“As someone who has personally been sexually harassed at work and seen co-workers harassed more times than I can count on two hands, I stand for all of us when I say enough is enough.”

The 26-year-old has started sharing some of the anonymous testimonials about her websites Instagram page.

‘I was raped by someone in a position of power’ [at work]. They spent a few months taking care of me and gave me copious amounts of alcohol one night,” one read.

“I woke up so confused in their bed and could only remember a little bit of what had happened.”

Another testimonial said: ‘I was sexually assaulted by the owner’s father.

“He could still come in and drink whenever he wanted. I didn’t want to make a fuss because I didn’t want to lose my job.’

One employee claimed they had been “beaten on the ass by a chef” and subjected to “ongoing sexual remarks.”

Another reported receiving “unsolicited messages” from “a male chef and male staff member.”

Ms Bucirde said the response on her website showed that people want ‘positive change’.

“Together, we can really push for a safer industry and create the change we want to see in our community. This is not only for current hospo employees, but also for future ones,” she said.

Mrs Bucirde said: the advertiser there was a ‘dark side’ to the party atmosphere in the hospitality industry, often fueled by alcohol, drugs and ‘power inequality’ among the staff.

“Sexual harassment can be verbal harassment, unwanted text messages, asking for nude photos, constantly asking someone out after they say no, groping someone, taking advantage of someone who is drunk to rape,” she said.

According to her, most sexual harassment is ‘swept under the rug’ in the hospitality industry.

“Our goal is to collect quality stories and shed light on the prevalence of assault and sexual harassment within Adelaide’s hospitality culture,” according to the NotSoHospitable website.

Ms Bucirde intends to go beyond raising awareness of the problems in South Australia.

She said “every state needs this” and also plans to help victims press charges.

“Over the next few days, we’ll be posting more information about how to file a report and get support if and when you need it,” she said.