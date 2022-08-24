Adelaide High School lockdown: Student, 14, is charged over breaking windows, triggering emergency

<!–

Police have charged a teenager with property damage after they reportedly broke several windows and sent their school into emergency lockdown.

The 14-year-old student, from Adelaide High School, is accused of breaking several windows of buildings.

An anonymous student from the school said the incident lasted about five minutes on Wednesday.

“It was so weird, they did a real lockdown, put up the library barrier and forced us into a room,” they said. the advertiser.

“Teachers were scared and nobody knew what was going on.”

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The student is expected to be released on bail.