Adelaide girl, nine, left living in squalor after police warned SA Child Protection

A nine-year-old girl was left to live in a house police described as an ‘animal toilet’, despite two reports of the ‘sickening’ misery to a child protection agency.

During welfare checks on the girl who lived with her grandfather in regional South Australia, police reported that the house was partially submerged, littered with animal feces, reeked of urine and filled with rotting food.

Photos taken by police reveal a dingy interior with clothes and debris piled in festering piles, a disgusting toilet and what looks like bread rotting into mounds of mold in the kitchen.

The horrific circumstances were brought to light in a court hearing that dealt with a different case and have led to questions about how the little girl was allowed to stay in the house, even after officers filed a report.

The girl first came under her grandfather’s tutelage when she was just 12 months old and lived with him in a council house, which he had occupied since June 2013.

Police said the room the girl slept in was covered with animal feces (pictured)

Police conducted a welfare check on the girl on January 27, 2019, after being told she was home alone.

When two officers knocked on the front door at about 9:45 am, the girl opened the door alone Adelaide Advertiser reported.

“We had a conversation with her and she told us she was home alone and her grandfather left the address to go shopping,” the officer told the court.

“I then asked to see her bedroom and the front door was ajar and I could see the state of the house.

“The outside area where we stood on the porch was not flooded.

“It was as soon as we stepped through that entrance into the dining room . . . those rooms were flooded, as was the hallway.

A lawsuit has revealed the appalling living conditions of a nine-year-old girl in South Australia, who was in her grandfather’s care.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, led police through the house where they saw the kitchen covered in “dirt, mold and grime.”

There was “a branch or a log in the hallway covered with clothing,” the officer said.

Officers were shown where the girl was sleeping in the corner of a room covered in “animal feces,” “dirty hair” and “very limited linen.”

“There were no mattresses or bedding or anything I could see to conclude it was a safe place for a child to be, it was just all clutter and rubbish and dirt,” the police said.

Officers noted that everything in the house was ‘damp’, it was a ‘very humid environment’.

When the girl’s grandfather came home, he was annoyed that there were police in the house.

“He was more concerned that we were at the address when he wasn’t there,” the officer said.

Police testified that the house was in a disgusting condition throughout and had a strong urine smell

“We advised (the grandfather) that the living situation was sickening in our word and that at her age she should not be left alone at the address.”

The officers filed a report that day with the Child Abuse Reporting Line.

On July 7, 2019, the police were again called to the property for a second welfare check.

Officers arrived at the property around 1.45am and knocked on the doors and windows for 10 minutes before the grandfather opened the door.

According to the officers, he was disturbed by their visit.

“Yes, it was 1:40 am, but his level of aggressiveness was something that would normally justify me thinking about using tactical options in a public setting,” one of the officers told the court.

“That wasn’t our goal. We were there to check on the residents’ well-being and make sure everyone was okay, so we tried to be as diplomatic as possible.”

The grandfather had a warrant for violating bail and the officer took him into custody.

‘When assessing the front garden and the building, it became clear that it was much more than a standard welfare check,’ he says.

“When we entered the property it was in a state of disgrace.

“There was feces everywhere. There was a very hot ammonia smell that burns your nose when you enter.

“Not just animal feces – it was like a hot urine smell, it was pretty bad, as was the garbage.

“The smell, like the whole area was just a pet toilet, everything was littered with dirt. The smell was terrible.’

Officers saw the girl sleeping on sofa cushions on dirty bedding in the living room with a curled up dog at her feet.

Despite police reporting twice about the ‘sickening’ house after carrying out welfare checks, the girl was left in appalling conditions

“(The grandfather) walked up to her and grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her,” the officer said.

“He said, ‘Wake up, wake up, the dogs are here, the mutts are going to stop me in’.”

The grandfather and the girl were taken to the police station, but both were sent home that evening.

It was not until twenty days later that the girl was taken out of the house.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the South Australian Child Protection Department for comment on the matter.

Every room of the social housing, which has since been demolished, was filled with rubble and mould

Fiona Ward, deputy head of child protection, told The Adelaide Advertiser that the department found the number of cases it dealt with “challenging.”

“Last year, about 39,000 individual children were reported to the department,” a spokeswoman said.

“The majority of families reported to child protection services have multiple and complex needs with active domestic violence, unmanaged mental illness, current substance abuse and housing instability as the major underlying factors driving children’s experience of abuse and neglect.” .’

After other living arrangements were made for the girl, police revisited the house in late 2019 and took photos showing that it was still in a state of misery.