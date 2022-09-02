Adelaide fraudster Brad Redman jailed after swindling ATO for The Artel restaurant

A fraudulent restaurant and gift shop owner has been sentenced to five years in prison after attempting to defraud the ATO of more than $820,000.

Brad Austin Redman, 41, ran The Artel in McLaren Vale, south of Adelaide, but filed nearly 20 false statements about business activity between 2016 and 2017.

Redman falsely said his company had made $19 million in sales at the time, when in fact it had only made $500,000.

In total, he received nearly $600,000 that his company was not entitled to in the form of credits and GST refunds from the ATO. He had attempted to steal a total of $820,000 from taxpayers.

While the money initially went to the company, Redman later used it to buy himself a $30,000 BMW and take a trip to Melbourne.

When his lies began to unravel, he falsely claimed that both he and his wife had cancer and were undergoing chemotherapy.

The father of two pleaded guilty to obtaining a financial advantage through fraud, trying to obtain a financial advantage through fraud and using a forged document.

After his arrest, he worked as a cook in the mines in Western Australia, earning a salary of $110,000.

Judge Liesl Kudelka said the money he stole from taxpayers was used for “personal expenses.”

Redman mistakenly received nearly $600,000 from the ATO and attempted to claim a total of $820,000 for restaurant and gift shop (pictured)

“I think you’ve used taxpayers’ money to run your business and live your life,” she said at the Adelaide District Court sentencing on Tuesday.

Redman was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months, with a three-year unconditional period.

Alarm bells started ringing when the ATO checked one of Redman’s June 2016 quarterly business statements and found that the GST calculation was incorrect and requested documents be handed over.

Because his wife was listed as the director of the company, the IRS tried to call her, but Redman answered instead, saying his wife was in hospital for cancer treatment.

When a compliance officer began investigating The Artel’s history, Redman emailed them and said he had provided the relevant documents.

“My wife is unable to do it herself as she is currently in tremendous pain and lacks the concentration to do it,” he wrote in the email.

Redman (pictured while working in the company) had falsely claimed that both he and his wife were suffering from cancer when they were checked

“We hope this information is sufficient as we are counting on this reimbursement to help us fund her next comprehensive round of treatment. I hope you keep this in mind. Again, I appreciate your compassion in our situation.’

Redman also included a letter in which he forged a signature from a doctor who said his wife was receiving chemotherapy, asking that her “stress levels remain low.”

He then continued to make false statements about business activities for the next 14 months from September 2016 to November 2017.

His company was checked again in August 2017, and when asked to submit documents to the ATO, Redman claimed he couldn’t because his son was taken to hospital in critical condition — another lie.

As the audit progressed, Redman claimed he himself was suffering from cancer when he wasn’t.

‘I’m pretty bad at the first round of chemotherapy. I’m going to the office tomorrow morning and forward it (the documents),” he wrote to the accountant in October.

Redman wrote a letter apologizing for his actions after his arrest, saying he was “under extreme pressure” to care for his family and the people in the community.

Tax avoidance is bad enough. Going further and helping oneself with taxes paid by honest and hardworking members of the community undermines the integrity of the system,” Judge Kudelka said.

“There are many people in the community who struggle to make ends meet running small businesses.

“They don’t resort to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue to try to keep their business afloat and enable them to pay for their own personal and family expenses.”

Judge Kudelka sentenced Redman to jail and demanded that he repay the $599,122 he stole from the ATO.

Several The Artel employees had previously claimed that they were being paid for weeks and months without being paid.

A Facebook page was even set up calling for the company to close before closing in 2019.