Adelaide firefighters rush to save toddler who got his head stuck in potty

Firefighters came to the rescue of a toddler who got his head stuck in a jar lid while his mother was taking a nap.

Wyatt Taylor, 1, was due to sleep next to mother Courtney Taylor in a house in north Adelaide on Thursday.

But he pulled down a jar on his grandmother’s locker and placed it over his head.

After Mrs. Taylor woke up, she saw the argument he had gotten into and called 911 after she couldn’t get him out or get help nearby.

Ms Taylor told Daily Mail Australia: ‘[I was] absolutely panicked, but I just made sure to keep him calm until help arrived.”

Wyatt’s grandmother, Donna Taylor, and the mother tried to see if the potty would come off his head, but he felt very uncomfortable and he cried.

“I tried to see how far it would go, but once I knew it was all over his head, I didn’t try again until help arrived,” Ms Taylor said. “I didn’t want to pry it off him, because he was sad enough already.”

It didn’t hurt the boy to keep the lid on, but the family tried to find tools to take the lid apart.

“Unfortunately we are moving and a lot of stuff has been stored – we had packed our screwdrivers,” said Ms Taylor.

They knocked on the neighbors’ doors, but when no one answered they called triple-0 – while they waited, the boy fell asleep with the lid on.

The fire truck arrived with sirens blaring and lights flashing when rescuers believed the child was head-trapped in a decent toilet.

The emergency services saw the funny side and quickly unscrewed the lid to free Wyatt.

Once it was off, it was the toddler’s turn for a nap.

“Children certainly keep you going,” said the mother. “It was embarrassing for sure, but a laugh, and something I’ll never let him forget.”