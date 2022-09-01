Adelaide family say Queensland Whitsundays resort Daydream Island is a rip off

A young family has told how an idyllic holiday at Daydream Island Resort off the coast of Queensland quickly turned into a ‘nightmare’.

Mish and Kirk Ryan-Welsh expected a sunny paradise when they went to the Whitsundays with their baby Jiah, but in the end they left the resort as soon as possible.

The couple said they were shocked by the dilapidated state of the resort, which was nothing like what they had seen online.

“Because if you don’t laugh, you’re going to cry,” they wrote on a video from the island.

’99 percent of the time we show beautiful places to visit + stay, but this is not one of those times.’

Their photos show bins full of trash, filthy pools, beaches full of rocks and broken furniture.

“Our room was so moldy and all the staff were teenagers who obviously also hated being on the island,” the couple said.

‘Everything is always closed or out of order: the pools, bars, vending machines, pool table, playground, coffee machine, water sports – nothing ever functions.

“If you don’t book dinner a week in advance, you won’t get a table in the restaurant and they won’t offer room service, so you have to eat takeout pizza for seven nights while being attacked by seagulls.”

“We ordered two glasses of champagne, the girl only filled them halfway,” they wrote.

“We took them back and said, ‘Champagne is meant to be filled to the brim, and she said, ‘That’s all we have left.’

The family said the pools were “ice cold” and “very filthy,” while the beaches were filled with rocks and not white sand as advertised.

They also claimed that a staff member had told them that Jiah looked “like a chimpanzee.”

They also objected that Daydream billed itself as an eco-resort.

“The resort claims to be an eco-resort, but there is plastic + trash everywhere, + no recycling system,” they said. “This is just an excuse not to have to change towels.”

The family soon decided they had to leave Daydream at their own expense.

“Lesson to learn, never book a fancy resort you see on Instagram until you’ve read the hundreds of negative Google reviews,” they wrote.

The Adelaide family is bummed that they wasted $3,500 on the holiday destination they’ve now labeled a ‘rip off’.

“We wasted hundreds of dollars on lodging as soon as we could find another available place.”

The family is now on holiday on Hamilton Island, which they say was ‘blissful’.

Daydream Island has faced an onslaught of negative reviews since its management changed hands to China Capital Investment Group (CCIG) in 2015.

Ratings took another blow after the devastation of Cyclone Debbie in 2017 that stole the island’s pristine white beaches.

Formerly managed by water ski champion Vaughan Bullivant, the resort was known for its beautiful reefs, animal encounters, friendly staff, and family orientation.

Hundreds of commentators under the family’s video shared similar experiences of the island or said they’d crossed it off their bucket list.

Just canceled and booked at Arlie Beach. Cost me $400 but it’s worth it, thanks for the heads up!” one commenter wrote.

Daydream is known for this. Some friends went last week and what a disappointing experience they had, they ended up leaving earlier than planned,” said another.

“Well, I just took that off the holiday list,” wrote another.

“This looks like the holiday shape from hell!” said another.

“We stayed there in 2020 and we called it nightmare island, we really couldn’t wait to be gone,” wrote another.

Daydream was approached for comment.