Adelaide: Drug runner caught more heroin in bedroom normally seized in entire year in Aussie state

A drug dealer was found in possession of more heroin in his bedroom than South Australian authorities have seized in an entire year.

Stuart Farquhar, 31, was arrested on June 7 last year along with dozens of other people in connection with a major drug operation.

SA police went to his home in Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills and discovered he was in possession of two Coles bags full of crystals.

It contained 2,625 kilograms of methamphetamine and 674 grams of heroin. That eclipsed the 595 grams the state seized in 2019-20, according to the Illicit Drug Data Report.

Farquhar pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and tearfully thanked a district court for handing him a light sentence earlier this month. the advertiser reported.

The 31-year-old will spend four years and six months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years and seven months.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 7 last year, agents from Operation Ironside raided his home.

After entering the house, Farquhar could be seen peeking through the door before closing it from the police.

They broke into the room and found him lying on his bed “noticeably upset and beginning to breathe heavily”.

Inside a metal container were the two Coles bags filled with illegal drugs.

Farquhar’s drug trade was discovered through the encrypted AN0M app, which criminals used, unaware that it was operated and monitored by the police.

Messages from the app showed that Farquhar had bought a van equipped with hidden compartments to store drugs and cash.

Court documents, reported by The Advertiser, showed he was part of a huge syndicate that shipped methamphetamine, or “ice cream,” to Adelaide.

The 31-year-old encountered a truck on Jan. 4, 2021 before exchanging $37,500 cash for 20kg of the drug, court documents said.

That same day, he dropped another 5 kg of the drug on another person involved in the plan.

On January 24, he encountered another truck and left with 10 kg of meth.

He was also involved in bringing in “brown heroin” and “white heroin,” with his specific role of storing the drugs and breaking them down into smaller portions for resale.

He had sent a photo via the app that showed that he was in possession of heroin.

Dozens of others have been arrested in connection with the syndicate, but they have yet to plead.