Adelaide couple put down family cat after struggling to find pet friendly rental

A couple has had to make a heartbreaking decision to put their seven-year-old cat to sleep after struggling to find a pet-friendly rental home.

Jason, 64, and Fiona Bateman, 54, had to move out of their Adelaide home they had rented for 14 years in April this year when their landlord sold the property.

The couple battled to find a new place to live in the midst of a housing crisis and say finding an affordable home that allows pets has been even harder.

The couple claims they were “on the brink of homelessness” before finding a home, but unfortunately it didn’t allow animals.

The couple considered surrendering their cat named Kitten to a shelter, but were told most were already overcrowded and she would likely be euthanized.

Tragically, the couple decided to put Kitten down.

“We didn’t really have any other choice and that’s devastating for us and for Fiona in particular because she kind of has to give up her only friend,” Jason Bateman said. Seven news.

“There was no reason for her to lose her life, but she did it purely to let us live somewhere.”

Mr Bateman said: Kitten was Fiona’s constant companion, spending 99 percent of her time with his wife, often sitting with her in a chair and sleeping on top of her.

The couple have been on the South Australian social housing waiting list for 28 years and Bateman said they were “really on the verge of being homeless” when they made the decision to give up Kitten.

Mr Bateman had suffered a massive stroke three years earlier, meaning he is incapacitated and is also the carer of his wife, who has her own health problems.

The couple had called their local vet and were told the clinic was getting similar calls every other day from other house hunters.

Mr. Bateman said he and his wife are reminded every day of Kitten’s absence.

“Often at night you think ‘oh is that the kitten’, you hear her little feet wandering or a noise, you think she needs something to eat, but of course she’s not there,” he said. .

Animal Welfare Charity Companion Animal Network Australia (Australia CAN) said the housing crisis is hard enough for Australians without having to choose between a home and their furry companions.

CEO Trish Ennis is calling on governments to impose rules that prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants with pets.

Ms Ennis said there were “way too many pet surrenders” based on rent and housing issues.

In Victoria, landlords must provide a reasonable reason to refuse a tenant if they have pets.