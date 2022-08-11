Adelaide car issued fine for parking over the front line marker

<!–

An Instagram post in which an inspector issues a ticket for a car parked slightly above the front line of the parking lane has sparked a lively debate over whether it was an act worthy of a fine.

The clip posted to ‘Just Adelaide Things’ shows a black Subaru hatchback with its front wheel and nose sticking out past a designated roadside parking lot in Adelaide’s city center.

Despite all other spaces being empty, an inspector issues a ticket to the car, much to the amusement of the person making the video.

It wasn’t a lucky day for the owner of this Subaru hatchback as the poorly rated park caught the attention of an inspector in central Adelaide

Poll Do you think the driver should have been fined?

The inspector can be seen placing the ticket behind the windshield wiper while the person behind the camera yells, “Yes!”

‘What do you think? Hard, or right?’ asks the mail.

“Yes, we appreciate that the ticket was issued for exceeding the time limit, but let’s assume for the internet splashers that it is issued for parking outside the designated area of ​​the parking space.”

Many of the commenters thought the ticket was well deserved.

“Justifiable, terrible parking,” one wrote.

‘We live in a society, it occupies two parks. Legitimate,” commented another.

‘No, not hard. Drag the thing. How hard is it to park FFS’, was another less sympathetic response.

There were a number of comments expressing enthusiastic support for the ticket being given

However, a few commentators suggested there could be extenuating circumstances.

“Maybe there were cars on either side before and everyone might have disappeared,” one person wrote.

“Depends on whether and how the people were parked in front or behind,” said another.

“As much as I might be right to say, what if there was a motorcycle in the area behind it?” a third suggested.