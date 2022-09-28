Adelaide car fire: Four-year-old boy flown to hospital with serious burns as police investigate

A South Australian boy is fighting for his life after the car he was in was set on fire.

Emergency services were called to Gaplin Street at Whyalla Stuart, about 233km north-west of Adelaide, just after 3.30pm on Wednesday.

First responders found a Holden Commodore sedan in flames with a four-year-old boy with burns to his face and body inside.

The little boy was flown by helicopter to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Arson investigators will travel to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.