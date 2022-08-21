Adelaide brothers allegedly stabbed by mum on North-South Motorway hugged after being saved

<!–

Two brothers allegedly stabbed by their mother in their car on the side of the road hugged each other immediately after being rescued by a heroic bystander.

The boys, aged eight and three, were allegedly stabbed by their 35-year-old mother before midnight on Monday along the North-South highway in Adelaide.

She has since been charged with two attempted murders and is being held while undergoing a psychological examination.

Former Private Josh Smith was driving when he witnessed the alleged attack before getting out of his car to knock the mother to the ground and save her children.

He revealed the heartbreaking gesture the brothers made when they were rescued and the three words their mother spoke to them as she was taken away by the police.

For a moment Mr. Smith thought he was late as the brothers lay motionless on the road, but he was surprised by the heartwarming gesture that followed.

“After I picked them up and yelled at them a bit to see if I could get a response, they both got up and hugged each other,” he said. Adelaide Nu.

He then said that the mother spoke three words to her children when she was taken away by the police.

“Mommy loves you,” she said.

Mr Smith first thought the family had been involved in an accident when he first saw the car.

He said he saw the two boys lying on the floor and that their mother seemed to be trying to help them.

Mr. Smith then saw the knife and attacked the mother.

“I managed to get her away from the kids and get her to the floor and take the knife off her,” he said.

He described seeing blood everywhere with the children in it.

“I had it on my hands and knees from where I knelt in it,” said Mr. Smith.

The former soldier said he dropped his phone when he ran to the car and was unable to call triple-0.

He said it felt “like a lifetime” before a passing motorist stopped to call emergency services.

The two boys were taken to Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, where they were treated for critical injuries.

The eight-year-old underwent early surgery for his injuries on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

His three-year-old brother was also due to undergo surgery, while his condition was described as stable.

After the incident, Chief Inspector Selena Dinning said the police were extremely grateful to the man and the other people who helped.

“If this man hadn’t stopped, the situation would have been much worse,” said Supt Dinning.

“We are very grateful that he stopped and we are also very grateful to the two other members of the public who assisted him.

“We think he was very brave to do this. We are very happy that he was there – in the right place, at the right time.”

Supt Dinning said it was not known what prompted the incident or where the woman went.

“She was on the highway, so it’s not that far (from her house) but I can’t say why she was there,” she said.