Adelaide bakery worker April Goldner escapes jail over Glenelg pool hall altercation

A young woman who threw glass bottles at customers in a billiard room and broke a female bartender’s nose expressed “significant regret” for avoiding jail.

April Rose Goldner, 22, narrowly escaped jail time after pleading guilty to two counts of assault causing damage in connection with the ugly incident that later escalated into a wild brawl at Adelaide’s Chalkers Pool Hall in January 2021.

Adelaide Magistrates Court learned that Goldner was drinking with friends in the popular Glenelg location when they got into a verbal fight with another group of patrons after one of the men called her a name.

She picked up a glass bottle and threw it at the man after being hit by his elbow as he raised his arms Adelaide Advertiser reported.

The flying projectile missed and landed on the road below.

A patron and bartender were injured after April Rose Goldner (pictured) threw glass bottles at a popular pool hall in Adelaide

The court heard Goldner threw another bottle at the man, causing a head injury.

After the staff were asked to leave, Goldner turned to throw another bottle at the group, but instead punched a female bartender in the face and broke her nose, chief judge Mary-Louise Hribal told the court.

“As you left, you picked up another glass from the floor, turned around and forcibly threw it back at the group,” she said.

When Goldner was evicted, a brawl broke out on the balcony between groups of quarreling patrons.

Goldner’s lawyer told the court that her client admitted she had made a “terrible mistake” and had “significant regrets” for her drunken actions that night.

The court heard that the young bakery worker, from the beachside suburb of Hove, has since changed her life and has stopped drinking and using cannabis.

She also hopes to start a tourism career in the future, the court heard.

A brawl broke out on the balcony between two groups of customers (pictured) when April Rose Goldner was kicked out of the room

Judge Hribal told Goldner that her drunkenness was no excuse, as she strongly warned about the dangers of glass bottles in bar brawls.

“They can cause significant harm in this case and injure the people,” she said.

Goldner was sentenced to eight months in prison, of which an 18-month suspended suspension for good behavior.

A second person charged in the incident was convicted last month.

Michael Vernon, 21, was given 12 months bail for good behavior and fined $500 without conviction.