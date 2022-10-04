The Adelaide 36ers beat the Phoenix Suns to become the first Australian team to beat an NBA team

The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot at the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] becoming the first Australian team to beat an NBA team in history on Monday.

Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope of competing against the Phoenix Suns.

But the Adelaide squad, with three imports and a host of domestic talent, pulled off the David v Goliath feat to down the Suns 134-124 in a three-point scoring blitz.

Cameron Thew, Kyrin Galloway, Kai Sotto and Hyrum Harris of the Adelaide 36ers react

Craig Randall II celebrates back-to-back triples and Mitch McCarron defends Torrey Craig

The combined salary of the entire Adelaide 36ers squad is just $1.7 million compared to the $270 million the Suns had available – including Australian Boomer Jock Landale.

The 36ers are the product of a rebuilt NBL that came perilously close to folding a decade ago.

Powerhouse sides Sydney Kings, Melbourne Tigers, South Dragons and Brisbane Bullets had all folded, leaving behind a largely regional competition, a fluttering crowd and a depleted TV deal.

They kicked the crap out of it – Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze

Today, under the ownership of Melbourne entrepreneur Larry Kestelman, the league has seen the return of the Bullets and Kings, along with new franchises Melbourne United, South-East Melbourne Phoenix and Tasmania JackJumpers.

Now the league is considered one of the top 10 in terms of talent in the world and the 36ers win over the Suns has shown how far the NBL has come.

Former NBA, Australian Boomer and Melbourne Tigers player Andrew Gaze – widely regarded as Australian basketball’s GOAT – was at the game and said the American supporters were stunned by the quality of play from the 36ers.

Robert Franks of the Adelaide 36ers drives to the basket and Mitch McCarron dribbles the ball

‘They shot the coil out of it. The way they shot the ball was just extraordinary. To see the stunned Phoenix fans,” he said.

‘I was in the crowd and just the reaction and the respect [towards] this team that I was able to gauge – fans were asking questions ‘why aren’t these guys on our team?’ Amazing.’

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said the result was just the beginning for Australian basketball and pointed to the record number of Australian players in the NBA as evidence of the quality of talent in our country.

‘When you have opportunities, you have to take them. It’s not about us being the first; it’s about us setting a standard for our competition and for our league,’ he said.

“Right now in our league we have the ‘Next Stars Program’, this program has been great for our league and generated players like Torrey Craig, Jock [Landale] and even Jack White. Guys like that also get an opportunity to play at this level.

‘I think there are a lot more players in Australia that you need to continue to look at in depth. I know we’ve only been playing for six months and it’s not 82 games, but that consistency and toughness is good.’

Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton calls a play to his team against the Phoenix Suns

Chris ‘CP3’ Paul can’t believe what he’s seeing in his team’s loss to the Adelaide 36ers

Suns star Devin Booker attempted to compare the loss to the infamous Miami Heat capitulation in the 2011 NBA Finals with a Twitter post.

At the time, Heat star LeBron James said: ‘At the end of the day, all the people who think I’m failing are going to wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had before they woke up today.’

Booker was widely mocked for trying to compare a pre-season loss to an Australian team to an exit from the NBA Finals.

Booker has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Lebron said this during the nba finals.. Devin booker posted this after a preseason double digit loss to an Australian team lmao https://t.co/foMJ1qP7WR — John (@iam_johnw) 3 October 2022

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker during the NBA preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers

Suns coach Monty Williams tried to play down the loss.

‘[We] just didn’t give them the respect they deserved as a professional team, he said.

But NBA superstar Chris Paul echoed his coach’s stance, admitting they had simply been beaten fairly on the day.

“I know I certainly respected them and I think the guys did,” he said.

‘They played a damn game. It’s a preseason game. Our first time playing together, not all of us, but some of us. We lost. Gotta get ready for the next one.’

Chris Ball escapes the attention of Adelaide defender Mitch McCarron on Monday

Suns center Deandre Ayton added that there were lessons to be learned ahead of their NBA campaign.

“Just to see how those guys didn’t take this opportunity for granted,” he said.

– Those boys came out to play and they listened to their coach. They had their heads on their shoulders, and that’s what you expect from a team that comes to play an NBA team.’

Adelaide product Josh Giddey is another graduate of the Next Stars program and currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giddey will line up against his old NBL team when the two teams meet in the next NBLxNBA showdown on Friday.