Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling, 43, is no longer dating Yung Gravy, 26

Sheri Easterling doesn’t want any more gravy.

The 43-year-old, the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae, has quit rapper Yung Gravy.

The couple were first linked after they were spotted kissing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Easterling attended the awards ceremony as the 26-year-old rapper’s date, which caught everyone’s attention.

Their relationship had started earlier that month via DMs.

“She actually showed some love and sent me a DM at one point,” Yung Gravy said on the August 3 episode of the BFFs featuring the Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. “So I started showing some love back and now we’re just cute.”

But months after sparks flew between the pair, source speaks out and confirms that the couple is no longer together.

“It was very short-lived and they wanted to get people talking,” a source close to Sheri . said e! News. “Sheri was definitely interested in him and loved the attention, but they both knew it wouldn’t be anything serious.”

Prior to her romance with Yung Gravy, Sheri married Monty Lopez in 2004. The two – who share three children, including 21-year-old Addison – divorced before remarrying again in 2017.

Neither Yung Gravy nor Easterling have commented on their split, according to: e! News.