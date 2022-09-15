Addison Rae’s love rat dad Monty Lopez seen with Renee Ash as TikTok star ’embarrassed’ over split

Addison Rae is embarrassed and disgusted by the behavior of her parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling during their recent divorce, as Lopez has been seen again with Renee Ash, with whom he is accused of cheating on Easterling.

Lopez, 46, was seen with Ash, 25, while in Los Angeles on Tuesday at locations such as Soho House West Hollywood and Hotel Bel-Air, where sources said they were spotted at the bar.

“It was like they met to talk, to talk about everything that has happened since the news of their relationship came out,” a source said of the meeting, adding that “Monty seemed very paranoid and it was clear that he didn’t want to be. and he was nervous about going out with Renee in public.”

The 21-year-old TikTok personality is “distanceting herself from her family” in the wake of the split, and “is no longer close to her mother and has unfollowed her on Instagram,” a source said. US Weekly. The Lafayette, Louisiana native is angry with her father over allegations of infidelity, and her mother over a new romance with a lover 16 years her junior.

Easterling, 42, was spotted with rapper Yung Gravy, 26, on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards last August, engaging in PDA while matching in lavender ensembles. Yung Gravy told MTV’s Nessa Diab that he and Easterling “met” online and “have an instant romantic bond.”

He added, “You know, I’m from the far north and she from the far south. I love MILFs and she’s kind of like a queen among the MILFs, so I thought it was just the perfect match.”

The couple’s relationship is “real,” an insider told US Weekly, describing Easterling as “a kind-hearted woman who wants to restore her confidence and self-esteem” after the breakdown of her marriage.

The two embraced outside the Southern California venue, with both summer styles in the waning days of the season

Ash was texted while chatting with Lopez after previously claiming he tricked her into thinking his marriage was over when they initially started seeing each other

Lopez, 46, responded to the new pairing by saying he was “not disturbed” in an Instagram Stories post in which he posed shirtless and thanked Yung Gravy “for taking the leftovers!”

He added: “I would rather spend time with my daughter and two grandchildren that SheriNicole abandoned me as a child. [sic] be with her! #tiredoflivinglie.’

Lopez advised “Never let a woman choose between her and your blood child!” (According to the outlet, he claims to be the father of a woman named Macye Neumeyer, who is the mother of two children.)

Easterling, 42, was spotted on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards last August with rapper Yung Gravy, 26.

The rapper and mother of three were engaged in PDA during the high-profile event

Lopez and Easterling initially married in 2004, separated in 2007 and remarried in 2017. They are parents to Rae, as well as sons Enzo (14) and Lucas (8). The family was caught in LA in 2020

Lopez was accused of cheating on Easterling with Ash, who said he misled her that his marriage was over at that point.

In July, Easterling said on Instagram Stories that “personal matters made public are always challenging and overwhelming for everyone involved.”

She added: “I’ll be fine. My greatest concern is – and always will be – my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.

“My goal is to make sure they feel safe and know that everything is going to be okay. Thank you everyone for the love, support and sweet messages. It means the world to me.’