Addison Rae treats herself to some new gold hoop earrings as she jewelry shops in Beverly Hills

TikTok superstar Addison Rae treated herself to flashy new gold hoop earrings while enjoying a bit of jewelry shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The 22-year-old influencer – who had a lunch date with her boyfriend last week – was spotted leaving the Jennifer Fisher Jewelry store showing off her toned tummy in a white crop top that she paired with faded Levi jeans and sneakers.

The Louisiana-born influencer, who considers Kourtney Kardashian one of her girlfriends, appeared to fix her newly bought hoops to match the many gold bracelets she wore on each arm as she walked down the street.

Rae was recently spotted running errands in LA with her boyfriend of one year, Omer Fedi, 22.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas on April 3, where they put on a steamy display and indulged in plenty of PDAs.

Addison and Omer have been dating since May 2021, after being proposed by Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 46.

Their romance came just two short months after Addison ended her on-again, off-again relationship with TikTok star Bryce Hall, 22.

Rae only became famous three years ago. The dancer, who first joined TikTok in 2019 by uploading dance videos to popular songs on the platform, has more than 88 million followers and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for social media influencers, and was also named by Forbes named the highest-earning TikTok personality last year.

The singer released her debut single Obsessed and made her acting debut last year in the Netflix original movie He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 movie She’s All That.

Rae’s accolades include two People’s Choice Awards, three Kids’ Choice Awards and a substantial donation of $1 million in prize money from winning an all-star tournament called the Stay At Home Slam to the charity No Kid Hungry.

The Louisiana-born influencer got behind the wheel of a Tesla S

Addison launched her cosmetics line, Item Beauty, with her role as Chief Innovation Officer and oversees most of the brand’s products.

The TikTok star recently celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 6 and made a stylish appearance during Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Addison has been said to be “distanced from her family” in the wake of the dramatic split between her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling.

Addison showed off her toned abs again in a striking ensemble when she attended the glittering Women In Film Honors party in Beverly Hills last month

It is said that the social media pundit “is no longer close to her mother and has unfollowed her on Instagram,” a source told me. USA weekly.

Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling, made headlines when she split from rapper Yung Gravy.

Notably, Sheri, who was 16 years older than the musician, was first linked to the rapper in July when the two shared several TikTok videos back and forth along with a few flirty comments to each other.

A month later in August, the two made a grand red carpet debut together as they attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards hand-in-hand.

On October 6, the TikTok star, who currently has 88.7 million followers, celebrated her 22nd birthday

A day after Addison's birthday, it was announced that her mother, Sheri Easterling, 42, had divorced rapper Yung Gravy, 26

However, the two officially broke up on October 7, a day after Addison’s birthday.

According to E! News, a source close to Sheri explained the reasoning behind the split. “It was very short-lived and they wanted to get people talking,” the insider told the publication.

“Sheri was definitely interested in him and enjoyed the attention, but they both knew it wasn’t going to be anything serious.”

Meanwhile, her father, Monty Lopez, 46, made headlines for his five-month affair with a woman named Renee Ash, 25.

Renee publicly claimed earlier this year that Monty had an affair with her while she was married to Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling.