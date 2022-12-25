Addison Rae spends Christmas riding rollercoasters and enjoying sweet treats at Disneyland

TikTok star Addison Rae enjoyed a magical Christmas in the happiest place on earth.

While celebrating the holidays at Disneyland, the 22-year-old He’s All That star shared a slideshow of herself having the time of her life at the theme park in Anaheim, California.

In the images, the social media sensation, who became close friends with Kourtney Kardashian in 2020, rocked a pair of sequined leopard print Minnie Mouse ears.

She paired her cute headband with a black crop top, a Bjork jacket, light wash jeans, a red Prada bag and silver hoop earrings.

Rae, who made last year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list for influencers, posed in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle while holding a rice krispie dipped in chocolate and topped with mini M&Ms.

Later in the day, the dancer posed for a selfie holding a gingerbread cookie and holding a bundle of Christmas balloons, depicting Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse holding hands.

“Merry Christmas,” she captioned her post, which garnered more than 253,582 likes in less than an hour.

The Louisiana native was joined by her boyfriend Omer Fedi, who was featured in her Instagram story.

In the shot, he can be seen sitting on Santa’s lap, surrounded by red trees and balloons.

She also shared a picture showing only their foreheads as she rested her head on his.

They concluded their trip to the park by watching the annual Christmas parade.

Since she rose to huge fame on TikTok, she has gained her 88.7 million followers on the app and another 39.5 million followers on Instagram.

Magical time of year: Sleeping Beauty’s castle was decked out for the holidays