Addison Rae sparks backlash after posing in religious themed bikini: ‘So messed up’ 

Addison Rae caused a stir after posing in a religious bikini on Instagram.

The post, which has since been deleted, showed Addison, 21, wearing a bikini top that read “Father” and “Son.”

The swimsuit, which is Praying-branded and called the Holy Trinity Bikini, also comes with bottoms labeled “Holy Spirit,” but Addison was shown only from the chest in the image.

Page six reports that Addison received compliments from photographers such as Mark “The Cobrasnake” Hunter and Tate McRae, but she also received criticism for the outfit.

“No, this is disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what you all do for money,” said an Instagram user according to Page Six.

‘This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!’ commented another.

“Nobody is going to talk about these disrespectful religions,” another posted.

“So ruined,” interrupted another.

Praying’s bikini costs $100 and Christina Aguilera recently wore a French version of the religious swimsuit. On her was written ‘Pere, Fils, Saint Esprit’.

Addison is no stranger to swimming trunks sharing and modeled a polka dot bikini top and color-matched bottoms on Monday.

The social media mogul put up a busty display as she modeled the pieces, which came from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear line.

She teased in the caption, “Sugar, spices, and anything tasty.”

The TikTok sensation posed outside on a wooden deck while holding a large slice of watermelon.

Addison revealed her perky cleavage and a bit of underbust while putting on a flirty display for her 40.2 million followers.

She got over a million likes from her loyal fans when she bares her curvaceous figure in a floral patterned boy shorts.

Rae showed off her flat midriff in the orange, blue and yellow swimsuit from the brand’s latest collection.

Her long and luscious locks fell down her back and across her chest, down to her waist.

She worked a small braid in the front and wore a clear beaded necklace around her neck.

The superstar, whom Kourtney Kardashian considers a mentor, nibbled on the refreshing fruit as her photos were taken.

The influencer sported a short, deep red manicure as she knelt with green bushes in the background.

In a third image of the condensed slideshow, she shared a close-up photo with a wide grin.

Her hair partially covered her makeup-free face and there was a blue painting with red hearts behind her.

Emily reposted the upload to her Instagram Stories, writing “dream girl” in a blue font.

The official Inamorata account also shared the images, writing: ‘@addisonraee mix & matching in latest collection.’