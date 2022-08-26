Addison Rae shows off cupping therapy marks eating watermelon in a dress with Omar Fedi

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

TikTok star Addison Rae showed off her red cupping therapy marks on her back in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 21-year-old star was wearing a black mini dress when she was seen next to her boyfriend of one year Omer Fedi. She munched on watermelon while he looked at his cell phone.

This comes after the couple were spotted on vacation in Italy.

Watermelon Cup: Addison Rae indulged in a refreshing watermelon on Thursday while out with her boyfriend Omar Fedi

Addison seemed to be in a good mood as she walked. She was makeup-free with her hair in a bun. She added tennis shoes for comfort.

Her friend Fedi wore a black top and slacks with sneakers, while his hair was worn in the usual bright red color.

Cupping therapy is popular among stars, with Gwyneth Paltrow being the first to talk about its benefits on GOOP.

It’s an ancient form of alternative medicine where a therapist places special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction, according to WebMD.

People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and it was added as a kind of deep tissue massage.

Rae only became famous three years ago.

Therapy traces: The TikTok star showed her cupping therapy traces on her back as she sauntered side by side

The dancer, who first joined TikTok in 2019 by uploading dance videos to trending songs on the platform, has more than 88 million followers on the platform and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for social media influencers, and was also named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes last year.

The singer released her debut single Obsessed and made her acting debut last year in the Netflix original film He’s All That, a gender reassignment remake of the 1999 film She’s All That.

Rae’s accolades include two People’s Choice Awards, three Kids’ Choice Awards and a significant donation of her $1 million in prize money from winning an all-star tournament called the Stay At Home Slam to the charity No Kid Hungry.

Addison has launched her cosmetics line, Item Beauty, with her role as Chief Innovation Officer and oversees most of the brand’s products.

Dad Issues: Rae’s dad Monty sparked controversy earlier this month and wanted to get into a boxing match with rapper Yung Gravy because Gravy had a romantic interest in Sheri Easterling, Lopez’s ex-wife and Rae’s mother

On February 2, 2022, Rae announced on Instagram that she had signed to join the cast of a new film, Fashionista, produced by Paramount, which is currently in the works.

Addison’s latest outing with Omer comes when she is hit by claims that her father, Monty Lopez, 46, had a five-month affair with a woman named Renee Ash, 25.

Renee publicly claimed that Monty had a five-month affair with her while married to Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling.

While she has not publicly addressed her father’s scandal, she thanked her followers on social media, hinting at her private turmoil.

Monty sparked controversy earlier this month and wanted to get into a boxing match with rapper Yung Gravy because Gravy had a romantic interest in Sheri Easterling, Lopez’s ex-wife and Rae’s mother.