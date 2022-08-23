Addison Rae romps around in a flowing dress and edgy Jean Paul Gaultier choker on IG

Addison Rae set temperatures soaring on Tuesday as she uploaded a string of glam photos to her Instagram.

The majority of the sizzling snaps showed the 21-year-old singer/actress strolling around outdoors in a flowing green dress with brown leather accents.

For some added edge, Addison accessorized with a rustic Jean Paul Gaultier choker necklace featuring the French haute couture designer’s initials.

Brushed gold chains hung from the base of the choker, as well as an onyx pendant.

Addison’s dress was a one-shoulder design with an asymmetrical hem. Peeking out from under the green and brown patterned fabric was a lime green slip.

She included a shot of herself stepping into and zipping up a pair of brown leather knee-high boots with shiny gold toes.

The He’s All That star wore her long brunette hair in a ponytail and threw on a pair of antique gold sunglasses.

Addison let her natural beauty shine by keeping makeup to a minimum with just a mauve stain on her pout and a light dusting of bronzing powder for a sun kissed glow.

She could be seen checking herself out in the mirror before heading out for the evening.

She credited her stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo for putting the eye-catching look together.

Mixed among her glamour shots in her green designer look, Addison included a blurry polaroid photo of herself rocking a white mockneck crop top and a black mini skirt.

She posed up on a red bench with her arms behind her and her legs stretched out in front of her.

Addison had on some white ankle socks and a pair of what appeared to be black leather Prada loafers.

Last but not least, the TikTok sensation shared a mirror snap from a recent visit to Ruth Swissa Med Spa in Beverly Hills, which is frequented by top models and influencers alike.

Ruth Swissa offers a variety of services from facial peels to brow microblading.

Addison donned a white linen tube dress and had a fresh beverage in hand as she relaxed on an examination table.

Though the fashionista may enjoy indulging in a bit of ‘me time,’ she appears happiest while in the company of her boyfriend of one-year, Omer Fedi.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2021, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

Addison strolled beside her beau in an oversized white tee that hid her tiny athletic shorts from view.

The close pal of Kourtney Kardashian kept a black purse tucked under her arm and pounded the pavement in a pair of white sneakers and socks.

Omer – who is a record producer, songwriter and guitarist who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus – kept comfy in an oversized red graphic tee that matched his head of red dyed hair.

He finished his low-key getup with some baggy black pants and a pair of blue Adidas sneakers.

At one moment during their walk around town, Addison was caught smirking sweetly in Omer’s direction as he scrolled through his cellphone.

Though her love life and professional life are thriving, Addison’s family life has made headlines in recent weeks after her father Monty Lopez was alleged to have cheated on her mother Sheri Easterling with 25-year-old model Renee Ash.

Fans noticed Addison and her mother had unfollowed Monty on Instagram shortly before news of the alleged affair broke.

Ash claims to have had a five-month relationship with Monty while he was still married to Sheri.

Since coming forward with her claims, Ash told DailyMail.com that she’s been receiving death threats on social media.

‘It’s been horrible, I’ve been in hiding all week,’ she said. ‘People are sending me death threats on Instagram. I haven’t even checked TikTok, I’m sure they’re on there too.’

Ash, herself a social media influencer, said that she and Lopez started hanging out as friends, then ‘ended up falling in love.’

‘I don’t go for looks, I’m a personality person,’ she said, ‘This one was, like, very questionable for me.’

Ash had previously said that Monty had conned her into the affair, claiming he told her his marriage to Sheri was over and that he wanted to start a new family.

Monty has not commented on the situation.

Ash told DailyMail.com that Monty started out ‘protective’ over her in the relationship, ‘and then it turned into very overbearing,’ saying he laid out jealous rules about her talking to other men that he didn’t uphold himself with other women.

‘He was doing a lot of stuff behind my back that he was telling me not to do,’ she said.

Ash said that she ‘was not in contact’ with Addison or her family, but that she would be open to speaking with them.

When asked if she had any regrets about the affair, she responded in absolute terms that she regrets ‘spending any second with him.’

Though it was her father’s alleged affair that sparked the media frenzy surrounding her family, Addison has since unfollowed her mother Sheri on Instagram, as well.

Sheri appeared shocked by her daughter’s decision, which she called ‘Heart wrenching.’

Addison rose to fame in 2019 after finding success on the social media app TikTok, which has users upload short form video content. She would often post dance videos and partake in viral challenges.

She currently boasts 88.6million followers on the platform and has racked up 5.8 billion ‘likes’ on her videos.

Though she became a household name thanks to TikTok, Addison has since ventured into the acting realm.

She starred in he gender-swapped She’s All That remake, He’s All That, on Netflix.

Less than a month after the film’s premiere, it was announced that Addison had signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant, according to THR.