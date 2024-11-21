Addison Rae reveals if she would play Britney Spears in upcoming biopic after drawing comparisons to singer

Addison Rae has revealed whether she would play Britney Spears in the singer’s upcoming biopic, after recently being compared to the star.

Fans of the Diet Pepsi singer, 24, have advocated for her involvement in the film that the Princess of Pop, 42, is developing with Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

The film is based on her 2023 best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me.

Addison, who recently channeled the pop icon while in Los Angeles, shared in a recent Interview on iHeart Radio: “Honestly, I don’t think anyone deserves to play Britney.”

The TikTok star called Britney “an enigma and an icon” and said it’s wrong to compare the two.

‘I don’t even think it’s right to compare myself to her at all. I think she really created something that is untouchable and so in her own style that no one will be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I think.

Addison Rae, 24, revealed whether she would play Britney Spears, 42, in the singer’s upcoming biopic, after recently being compared to the star; (L) Addison seen in 2023, (R) Britney photographed in 2016

Addison went on to state that Britney should ultimately decide who will play her.

“I support whatever Britney Spears wants to do in her life and career, and I think she will have the best say in who she thinks she should be.” That’s what I’m going to rely on.’

When the host asked her what she would say if Britney gave her approval, Addison said, “I would be so honored if I ever said that.” I think if he ever said something to me, even if it was something I didn’t want to hear, I would say, “I’ll take it.”

As for Britney’s memoir, Addison shared that she “read the book really quickly,” adding, “I went out and waited for Barnes and Noble to open its doors when it came out.”

Addison added that she and Britney both come from Louisiana: “I’m lucky we’re from the same place.” She grew up in Louisiana and so did I.

Addison recently made fans do a double take when she stepped out in a knotted tank top, barely-there shorts and a fedora, bearing a striking resemblance to the Toxic singer in a 2002 Pepsi Twist commercial.

In September, she also rocked an outfit that resembled Britney in the early 2000s, showing off her midriff in a cropped white sleeveless T-shirt paired with low-rise blue jeans.

In October, she shared a selfie with her newly purchased copy of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, on social media.

Emma Roberts has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the role, with the Scream Queens star saying it would be her “real dream” to play the superstar; Emma seen in September

The He’s All That actress got up bright and early to get a copy of the long-awaited tome and encouraged her fans to do the same.

‘EVERYONE GET UP!!!!!!!!!!!!’ she wrote below the post, while sitting in her car wearing a leather coat with a fur collar, no makeup, and black-framed glasses.

The hitmaker also included a photo of a table filled with dozens of copies of the book.

Chu recently teased Britney’s upcoming biopic and said MY! News He is “very, very excited about it.”

“I think there’s enormous potential in telling a great story, one that she deserves, but I will say: I’ll leave it at that.”

And while he talks to The Hollywood Reporter In an article published earlier this month, Chu also briefly talked about the adaptation.

As Britney explained, “she represents a generation of people who grew up in the 2000s and late 90s.” It has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it.’

“We haven’t written the script yet. But in this initial conception, I think it has a lot to do with how we treat people, young people, the stars that we think we have, women, mothers. There are many things there that I would love to explore.

The Woman In Me was officially released a year earlier, in October 2023, and quickly became a bestseller after hitting stores.

Britney delved into her romantic relationships, failed marriages, mental health battles, and her controversial conservatorship in the book.

At the time, Spears celebrated the book becoming “the best-selling celebrity memoir in history” on the first day of its release.

A few months earlier, in August, it was revealed that the Britney biopic was officially in the works after Universal acquired the rights following a bidding war.

In addition to Chu directing the upcoming project, Marc Platt will produce the film. Platt is known for working on the Legally Blonde franchise.

At the time, Spears also confirmed the news, writing on social media: “I’m excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies…stay tuned.”

Shortly after, the name of a celebrity, Emma Roberts, began to be floated to possibly play Britney in the film, although official casting has yet to be announced.

Emma said her “real dream” was to play the superstar.