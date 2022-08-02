Addison Rae puts on a busty display in a bikini from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear range

Addison Rae took to Instagram Monday to model a polka dot bikini top and color-matched bottoms.

The 21-year-old social media mogul put on a busty display as she modeled the pieces, which came from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear line.

She teased in the caption, “Sugar, spices, and anything tasty.”

The TikTok sensation posed outside on a wooden deck while holding a large slice of watermelon.

Addison revealed her perky cleavage and a little underbust while putting on a flirty display for her 40.2 million followers.

She gained more than a million likes from her loyal fans when she bares her curvaceous figure in boy shorts with a floral pattern.

Rae showed off her flat midriff in the orange, blue and yellow swimsuit from the brand’s latest collection.

Her long and luscious locks fell down her back and across her chest, down to her waist.

She worked a small braid in the front and wore a clear beaded necklace around her neck.

The superstar, whom Kourtney Kardashian considers a mentor, nibbled on the refreshing fruit as her photos were taken.

The influencer sported a short, deep red manicure as she knelt with green bushes in the background.

In a third image of the condensed slideshow, she shared a close-up photo with a wide grin.

Her hair partially covered her makeup-free face and there was a blue painting with red hearts behind her.

Emily reposted the upload to her Instagram Stories, writing “dream girl” in a blue font.

The official Inamorata account also shared the images, writing: ‘@addisonraee mix & matching in latest collection.’

Also on Monday, Addison was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a black t-shirt and tight leggings.

Her bottoms had a black and white tie-dyed pattern and she completed the casual look with purple Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

She covered her beautiful face with large and glamorous square black sunglasses.

At one point she buttoned up the slightly too large shirt, exposing a piece of her stomach.

The sighting comes after Item Beauty’s founder said she was “struggling to post and get things done” amid rumors of her father’s infidelity.

Earlier this summer, a 25-year-old woman named Renee Ash claimed Monty Lopez, 46, had a five-month affair with her while married to Addison’s mother Sheri Easterling.

While she has not publicly acknowledged the scandal, Addison posted a tweet last week hinting at her private unrest.

“I’ve really struggled to post and get out and do stuff, but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express,” she wrote.

“My life has changed forever thanks to all the people who decided to care and support me. I love you <3 life is weird but worth it.'