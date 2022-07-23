Addison Rae puts her toned abs and legs on display as she exits a hot yoga class in Los Angeles

Addison Rae looked cool and relaxed as she left a hot yoga class in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 21-year-old showed off her toned abs and legs in black boy shorts and a black and white bra top as she left her workout.

The influencer appeared makeup-free as she sauntered in a pair of black sandals and wore a black and white striped cover-up and black shoulder bag as she walked to her car.

Addison let her hair down and wore a pink scrunchie on her wrist.

The TikTok star has recently faced allegations of infidelity involving her father, Monty Lopez, 45.

Videos have been shared on social media in which he flirtatiously chats with young women via FaceTime and pats another woman’s buttocks.

Monty has not released any comment on the allegations.

Since his daughter’s success, Monty has launched his own agency to promote TikTok stars, although three people reportedly close to his business circle told NBC news that Monty was not responsible for Addison’s deals and that he was trying to capitalize on her success.

The Louisiana native was catapulted to stardom via Tik Tok in 2019 via dance videos uploaded to the platform. She dropped out of Louisiana State University and moved with her family to Los Angeles, where she recorded music and starred in the Netflix movie He’s All That.

Addison and her family, including her mom and dad, Sheri Easterling, 42, were featured as a loving couple on the Snapchat series, Addison Rae Goes Home. Her brothers, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, were also featured on the web show.

The whole family has a large social media presence with millions of followers. Sheri has since changed her social media status to Single Mom.

For her part, Addison has continued to focus on her latest deals. She has signed an agreement with Bonkers Toy Company to create a line of dolls that will be sold at Walmart beginning August 1.

The brand spokesperson wrote that the project was ‘close to my heart because we work with an incredible organization, @girlsinc, who are working to lead and inspire ALL girls to be strong, smart and bold!’