WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Addison Rae mom Sheri Easterling, 42, and Yung Gravy, 26, kiss on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

Entertainment
By Merry

Related Posts

Anitta sizzles in red gown as she…

Merry

The Masked Singer: Dave Hughes denies…

Merry

Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Shereé…

Merry

Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – WINNER

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

album of the year

Adele – “30” – Columbia Records

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Rimas Entertainment

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom and Interscope Records

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy” – OVO Sound and Republic Records

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” – WINNER

song of the year

Adele – “Calm down on me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – WINNER

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best new artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – WINNER

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Song of the summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “I Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAKING MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the original movie soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class” – WINNER

Kane Brown – “Big”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Stunned”

Nicki Minaj – “Super freaky girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happer Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Push Achievement of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope you’re miserable until you’re dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Convincing” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best doll

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records – WINNER

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – WINNER

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records – WINNER

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – WINNER

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Nicki Minaj performs an epic medley of…

Merry

The Block is rocked by a cheating…

Merry

MTV VMAs 2022: Ashley Graham proudly…

Merry
1 of 3,666

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More