Addison Rae is a natural beauty with little makeup as she arrives to a Pilates class in Hollywood

TikTok star Addison Rae cut an athletic figure in a blue T-shirt and a pair of black form-fitting leggings while on her way to a Pilates class on Monday.

As she prepared to work up a sweat, the 21-year-old social media influencer showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup while wearing a black Prada shoulder bag.

Kourtney Kardashian’s good friend completed her sporty ensemble with white calf-length socks, chunky sneakers with orange accents and a bright red manicure.

Fit: TikTok star Addison Rae cut an athletic figure in a blue t-shirt and a pair of black form-fitting leggings that clung to her curves en route to a Pilates class on Monday

After her workout, she raced back to her car with a beaming smile as she let her shiny brown hair fall over her shoulders.

Despite her cheerful demeanor, the beauty has recently faced allegations of infidelity regarding her father, Monty Lopez, 45.

Videos have been shared on social media in which he flirtatiously chats with young women via FaceTime and pats another woman’s buttocks.

Looks good! As she prepared to work up a sweat, the 21-year-old social media influencer showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup while wearing a black Prada shoulder bag

Pilates Queen: Kourtney Kardashian’s close friend completed her sporty ensemble with white calf-length socks, chunky sneakers with orange accents, and bright red manicure

Monty has not released any comment on the allegations.

Since his daughter’s success, Monty has launched his own agency to promote TikTok stars, although three people reportedly close to his business circle told NBC News that Monty was not responsible for Addison’s deals and that he was trying to profit. of her success.

The Louisiana native was catapulted to stardom via Tik Tok in 2019 via dance videos uploaded to the platform. She dropped out of Louisiana State University and moved with her family to Los Angeles, where she recorded music and starred in the Netflix movie He’s All That.

Addison and her family, including her mom and dad, Sheri Easterling, 42, were featured as a loving couple on the Snapchat series, Addison Rae Goes Home. Her brothers, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, were also featured on the web show.

Radiant: After her workout, she raced back to her car with a beaming smile as she let her shiny brown hair fall over her shoulders

Rough weeks: Despite her cheerful demeanor, the beauty has recently faced allegations of infidelity regarding her father, Monty Lopez, 45

The whole family has a large social media presence with millions of followers. Sheri has since changed her social media status to “Single Mom.”

For her part, Addison has continued to focus on her latest deals. She has signed an agreement with Bonkers Toy Company to create a line of dolls that will be sold at Walmart beginning August 1.

The brand spokesperson wrote that the project was ‘close to my heart because we work with an incredible organization, @girlsinc, who are working to lead and inspire ALL girls to be strong, smart and bold!’