Adayar could be in line to return for September Stakes after missing Coronation Cup at Epsom

Godolphine coach Charlie Appleby has made a late season debut for 2021 Derby winner Adayar in the September Stakes at Kempton on September 3, after the colt returned to practice yesterday.

Adayar has been on the easy list since a lung infection saw plans scrapped to lead him into the Coronation Cup in Epsom on June 3.

The 1m 2f Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 15 will be Adayars big target rather than a second tipping point in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after his fourth place finish at Torquator Tasso last year.

Last year’s Epsom Derby winner Adayar could be lining up to return for September Stakes

Appleby said: ‘It looks more like the Adayar we saw in March and we are very happy.’

Appleby’s Royal Ascot winner Secret State, who landed the Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap at Goodwood yesterday under William Buick, is considered a St Leger prospect.

His classic credentials will be tested on August 17 in the Great Voltigeur Stakes in York.