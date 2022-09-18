‘Adaptable’ Sam Curran embraces multi-purpose role at England with ‘open mind’

Sam Curran was ruled out of last year’s T20 World Cup due to injury two weeks before the tournament began and he is not taking his commitment to the 2022 edition in Australia for granted.

Curran was only a peripheral member of the limited-overs set-up when England selected their 50-over squad in 2019 and suffered a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the IPL in the build-up to last year’s tournament in the UAE.

A little over a month before their first game of the 2022 edition, against Afghanistan on October 22, he is keen not to put the spotlight on himself. “I actually don’t want to talk too much about it,” he said, laughing, when asked about playing in a World Cup for the first time.

“I missed the last one. I need to get through this series and then hopefully when I’m in Australia I can be excited about it. The biggest thing this summer was getting my body through it… the priority now the world is Cup.”

Curran spent the English summer focusing on white-ball cricket, working closely with Surrey and the England medical team to ease him back from injury. He played five Championship matches but with restrictions on his workload – he bowled just 41 overs – and decided with the ECB in August to focus on short-form cricket ahead of the World Cup.

“I didn’t bowl much for Surrey at all,” he said. “The most I bowled in a match was 20 overs [24] and it felt like the sensible option. The Test team was flying at the time so my focus was purely on the World Cup and trying to get a good hundred, keep performing and getting my body right.”

Curran has not played Test cricket for over a year, but a strong T20I tour to Pakistan would put him in the frame for the three-match series here in December. “I’m still pretty young so I want to play as much as I can,” he said.

“You’ve seen guys choose to rest for certain periods because there’s quite a lot of cricket. For me right now, coming off a six-month layoff with an injury, I want to play all formats if I can.”

He was used up by the order in short-form cricket this season, first by Surrey in the Blast and then by the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, but England’s top-order logjam means he is more likely to come in as a finisher during the World Cup.

“I’m trying to be as adaptable as possible. I’m sure there will be a lot of rotation: guys coming back from injury, newer guys coming in. My role may vary when guys come back or guys come in. The role I get is just to contribute with the ball when I’m bowling and when I’m batting.

“It might be lower down the order here but I think it’s about adapting to the conditions. I don’t think about it too much in Surrey or in the Hundred because I had quite fixed roles, but with England I obviously do , because we have so many all-rounders who can adapt.

“I can be sent up as a floater to take on different types of bowlers. When I play for England I play with an open mind. You don’t just want to be a cricketer whose set for a role I think is one of ​​my strengths: being equally adaptable [as possible] for the captain and for the guys in the team.”

It has been four-and-a-half years since Curran made his international debut against Pakistan and he is looking forward to playing against some familiar faces on his first trip to the country. “Most of the Pakistani guys I know,” he said. “I played against a couple of them at the U19 World Cup, like Shadab [Khan]. He is a fantastic player.