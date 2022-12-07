Adam Zampa and Jason Sangha named BBL captains

Jason Sangha has been named Sydney Thunder captain for the BBL, meaning David Warner is unlikely to take on the role during his short spell at the club, even if his suspension as leader is overturned in time by Cricket Australia .

Sangha, 23, is seen as one of the emerging leaders in Australian cricket and is regarded as the front-runner for the role following Usman Khawaja’s move to Brisbane Heat. He led Thunder in three matches last season when Khawaja was with the Test side and Chris Green was with Covid-19. Barring injury or illness, he’ll be there all season, meaning Warner won’t have to intervene.

“This means a lot,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to play under some great leaders at Sydney Thunder, starting with Shane Watson.

“There have been other quality skippers too, including Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja and Chris Green. Each of them had a positive influence on the team, and something they all did right was they were guided by their actions – which is something what I want to do.”

Sangha was Thunder’s top scorer last season with 445 against a strike rate of 132.04. For the first half of this year’s tournament, he will be able to call on a top line-up, including Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw, before Warner joins in a handful of matches after the Test summer before heading to India.

Adam Zampa gets the chance to fulfill his captaincy ambitions•Getty Images

Meanwhile, Adam Zampa will captain Melbourne Stars in the absence of Glenn Maxwell who suffered a broken leg last month. As a white-ball only player for Australia, Zampa will be available for the entire BBL unless he earns a surprise call-up to the Test squad to tour India.

Zampa’s name has been floated as a candidate to captain Australia in ODIs and T20Is and he is part of the national team’s senior leadership group.

Last season he captained Stars in one match as the side was hit by Covid leading them to victory against Adelaide Strikers.

“It’s an honor to lead the Melbourne Stars in Glenn’s absence and I look forward to helping bring the best out of this group,” he said. “Our Stars journey isn’t complete without a BBL title and we’re doing everything we can to achieve that this season.