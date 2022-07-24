Adam Woodyatt spotted selling vegan food at festival after quitting role as Ian Beale on EastEnders

Adam Woodyatt looked in his element on Saturday when he was spotted selling vegan food at a festival in Cheshire.

The actor, 54, who left EastEnders nearly two years ago, seemed distant from Ian Beale as he happily handed out food.

Adam helped run a plant-based street food trailer with catering company Kilty & Co.

He wore a branded green T-shirt, a wide-brimmed camouflage hat, and a microphone so he could address the crowd.

It’s not the first time Adam has been serving food to customers since leaving the popular BBC soap.

He was spotted selling Cajun wedges and kedgeree at Pub In The Park in Wimbledon earlier this year.

The soap star was also seen at a food stall in Marlow in 2021, telling customers he was “paid in burgers.”

Adam was the longest-serving cast member of EastEnders when he stepped down from the role in November 2020.

Despite leaving the door open for his return, he has hinted that he’s quit for good, to Steph McGovern: “I left a little bit, but didn’t leave. It’s kind of the way the storyline has gone, I’m not there.

‘I could go back and I couldn’t go back! I don’t know. The speculation was hysterical.

“I think everyone is always going to speculate. But there are no plans at the moment.’

Recently, Adam criticized EastEnders bosses, claiming they shouldn’t have turned his character Ian Beale into a “sociopath.”

The actor admitted that the businessman was “very unpopular” with viewers for his “candid” and “pretty rude” ways, going so far as to say he was a “narcissist.”

Having played the part since the very first episode in 1985, he quit the BBC soap last year and now says the producers should have gone in a different direction.

Despite being introduced as “a spotty teenager who was bullied at school,” Ian’s downfall came after he separated from his wife Jane (Laurie Brett) for good in 2020.

Adam told Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, “The character has evolved. If you think back to the 80s, he was a spotty teenager. He was bullied at school, his father wanted him to box.’

“It’s been a very, very long journey. But don’t get me wrong, I don’t always think some changes were right.

“Maybe they should have chosen other directions, but they weren’t my decisions. They were things the bosses chose.

‘Did it make Ian unpopular? Yes sometimes. He was very outspoken and quite rude to everyone, even people he loved.’