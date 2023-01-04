Adam Thomas reveals what it was like working on Waterloo Road reboot

Adam Thomas has revealed what it was like working on the Waterloo Road restart with his son Teddy, 7, and niece Scarlett, 13.

The actor, 34, has told how he wondered what he had ‘got himself into’ after the young couple argued on their first day on set – before things calmed down.

Adam will be returning to his role as Donte Charles in the school-based series this summer alongside on-screen wife Chloe, played by Katie Griffiths, after a 15-year hiatus from the show.

Scarlett – the daughter of his twin brother and former Coronation Street star Ryan – has been cast as Adam’s on-screen daughter Izzie, while Teddy will play his son.

Lorraine Adam said on Wednesday: ‘I know the kids really well, I have my son Teddy and my niece on the show with me as my kids.

“The first day on set they had a fight, Teddy was crying and I was like ‘what have I gotten myself into’.

“But they were great and I hate to say it, but they are better than me!”

On his return to the show in general, he added, “I did the very first series, I was there for four series, and it was the best time of my life, so to be asked to come back 13/14 years later to go was great. ‘

“It was nice to go back so many years later and see our characters (Dante and Chloe) as one big happy family.”

Adam has been married to wife Caroline Daly since 2017. The couple have two children: son Teddy and a daughter named Elsie-Rose.

The cast of the Waterloo Road reboot has begun filming in Greater Manchester in time for an anticipated release later this year, nearly seven years after the BBC halted the film.

Fellow actors playing the apprentice characters have been announced as Adam Abbou as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry, with Noah Valentine as Preston Walters.

Adam Ali is cast as Kai Sharif while Alicia Forde joins as Kelly-Jo Rafferty, Francesco Piacentini-Smith is cast as Dean Weever, Liam Scholes as Noel McManus and Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams.

The junior student cast also includes Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters, Ava Flannery as Verity King, Thapelo Ray as Dwanye Jackson, Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson, Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor as Shola Aku.

Finally, Sahil will become Ismailkhil Norrulah Ashimi – who was scouted after a production research trip to a local school in Leeds.

Throughout the term, teachers and parents will need to learn as they try to navigate the ever-changing social landscape – from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else young people face teens get today.

Amidst the chaos, the students, teachers, and parents still make time for friendships, fun, and a few romances. The students have a lot to contend with this semester, but they will learn to lean on each other to get through the year and try to stay out of detention as much as possible.

Riots, scandals, broken homes and defiant kids – for Headteacher Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) and her team, firefighting is a way of life.

The high school show first aired in 2006 and won legions of fans by tackling countless tricky issues throughout its 200-episode run and now it’s coming back and will address the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on school children.

BBC Drama Director Piers Wenger said: ‘Waterloo Road is the perfect lens to explore post-COVID Britain from the perspective of those arguably affected by most young people in education.’

The gritty show – which is written by the creators of ITV prison drama Bad Girls – was originally set in Rochdale, but later series saw a move to Greenock, Scotland.

It has been confirmed that the new episodes will once again be set in Greater Manchester.

Executive producer Cameron Roach said: ‘Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester.’

Adam made the adorable announcement about Scarlett, the child of Ryan Thomas of Coronation Street and his former co-star Tina O’Brien on BBC’s Morning Live.

Cheerfully, the proud uncle began, “I can’t believe I’m really saying this. I feel like I work for Marvel, I can never say too much about what’s going on…

“But what I can tell you is that my little niece Scarlett Thomas is joining the cast of Waterloo Road. She doesn’t know yet so congratulations Scarlett.

‘Just kidding. She’s playing my daughter, I really don’t know what that’s going to be like.’

When asked by presenters Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh if he has given his relative any advice, Adam replied: ‘To be honest, she doesn’t need any. I saw her at the audition and I was blown away.”

He kept gushing, “She is a force to be reckoned with. A triple threat. She can sing, she can dance, she can act. Oh man she’s amazing and she’s stunning.

“It’s her first day filming today, so good luck Scarlett. It all starts.’

Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2022.