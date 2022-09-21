Adam Scott ‘is not ready to give up’ his pursuit of the majors to join LIV Golf

Adam Scott revealed he has not defected to LIV Golf, despite previously being linked with the Rebels series, as he is not ready to give up his pursuit of majors and insisted he may never be prepared for that.

The Australian was linked with the Saudi-funded breakaway tour in February after he confirmed he was in talks to join the series amid initial rumblings that the startup is pursuing golf’s top stars.

The 2013 Masters Champion suggested he had been lured by the ‘appealing schedule’ and claimed the series could only be a positive thing for players, ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

“I think the schedule they’re suggesting is very appealing to probably most golfers, I would think, depending on what your goals are in golf,” the 42-year-old said.

‘From that side of things I would consider doing it, for sure, from a lifestyle side of things, yes.

‘Yes [I have had discussions with them] but like everyone else we are sworn to secrecy.’

Despite his initial positive response and LIV’s success in poaching high-profile stars, including fellow countryman and world No. 2 Cameron Smith, Scott has remained loyal to the PGA Tour.

When asked about the Rebels tour at a press conference ahead of this week’s Presidents Cup, he began: ‘Well, that’s a big conversation that I really don’t think I need to engage in at the moment.’

But he actually got into the conversation as he continued, adding: ‘It is what it is. They do what they want and the PGA Tour will continue to do what it does and try to present the best product.

‘Why am I still on the PGA Tour? Because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour; it’s as simple as that, really.

‘There’s one thing I don’t think I’ve understood is giving up my whole professional life to try to achieve these things [major wins] here and just leave it. I’m obviously not ready for that.

‘I may never be [ready] … to be clear. I just think it seems like an obstacle that – well, it hasn’t really presented itself to me anyway.’

‘I’ve really focused on the bigs for 20 years and for me it hasn’t been an overnight decision to say, “Well, my mind is changing now after 20 years.”

“Even though I’m older, I still want to give myself time to let this landscape develop and settle down. We’ll find out where we end up and what happens. I’ve been trying, at least for the last few months , to put the emotions away and do what I can do, and that’s play golf.’

Scott makes his 10th Presidents Cup appearance this week, but his international squad’s ranks have been depleted following defections from the likes of Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen.

On Tuesday, all 48 LIV Golf players signed a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, Peter Dawson, pleading for golf’s ranking body to recognize the breakout series, claiming their existing system is ‘undermined’ and ‘null and void’ without them.

“Every week that goes by without including LIV athletes undermines the historical value of the OWGR,” the letter read.

‘We urge you to make a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.’

When asked about LIV’s quest for world ranking points, Scott claimed it wasn’t his job to think about it, before adding that he just hopes the system is fair.

‘I had to stop thinking about it so much, to be honest. It’s not really my job and it’s not really my priority to think about, he said.

‘I do not know. There is a criterion; if they meet it, then yes. If they don’t, they will have to figure out how to meet the criteria. In general, I just hope that all of it is objective and clear and it’s all fair, whatever I hope, because I think that’s what we’ve always believed that golf stands for.’