Adam Scott insists the Saudi-backed LIV golf breakaway is ‘not pure evil’

Adam Scott has urged golfers to stop arguing over the new LIV series, saying he “completely understands” why people have joined the Saudi-backed breakout.

LIV golf has sparked controversy by attracting some of the biggest names in the sport, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson.

Those who signed up are not allowed to participate in PGA tournaments and there is strong rhetoric from both sides.

For Scott, the great shame of the tournament was the way it has caused divisions within the sport. He told the press on Friday: “Maybe because I’m a little less emotional about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other.

“I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf.”

“Hopefully we’ll get beyond people shooting at each other and every organization can move forward with what they want to do.”

The 2013 Masters champion went on to discuss how both tours paid off for different golfers and should flourish

“I believe the PGA Tour should do what’s best for their product and LIV will do what’s best for their product,” he continued. “I don’t have a problem with either one.”

“I totally understand someone doing it,” Scott said. “They were given a chance and it suits them. More power for them. I really want it to be okay for them. They may or may not take a risk.’

Asked if he would consider joining the LIV tour, the 42-year-old said: “I probably haven’t been able to put myself in a position where I’m willing to give up trying to win major championships.”