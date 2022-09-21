Adam Sandler steps out with the help of a cane

Adam Sandler was spotted stepping outside using a cane just after it was revealed he had recently undergone hip surgery.

The 56-year-old actor was spotted shopping in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, in an extremely casual ensemble.

The funny man was spotted walking with a cane earlier this month, although it was revealed Tuesday that he did so after undergoing surgery on his hip.

Adam Gets Out: Adam Sandler was spotted stepping out using a cane just after it was revealed he’d recently had hip surgery

Sandler got out in Brentwood wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt with dark sunglasses for his outing.

The actor sported a full beard and wore blue basketball shorts with orange stripes down the leg.

He completed his look with multicolored sneakers and also rocked a necklace that can be seen from his shirt.

Adam’s Look: Sandler stepped out in Brentwood and donned a colorful Hawaiian shirt with dark sunglasses for his outing

The comedian was spotted in Los Angeles with his wife Jackie in early September, when he was also walking using a cane.

It was reported by TMZ on Tuesday that Sandler underwent hip surgery around the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The report also added that the surgery was not the result of an emergency or sudden injury, and that the actor actually planned to have it then, in between film projects.

Scheduled: The report also added that the surgery wasn’t the result of an emergency or sudden injury, and the actor actually planned to have it then, between projects

The surgery would have been a success, and Sandler was reportedly looking forward to taking part in one of his favorite hobbies: pick-up games of basketball.

Sandler recently finished production of You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! and he is getting ready to go on tour.

His tour kicks off October 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, going up and down the East Coast before the tour concludes November 14 in Savannah, Georgia.

Hobbies: The surgery is said to have been a success, and Sandler is reportedly looking forward to taking part in one of his favorite hobbies: pick-up games of basketball

Coming from his hit Netflix film Hustle, which debuted in June, Sandler delves into the world of pro basketball.

He has three films in post-production, including You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, which he co-stars with his wife Jackie and Idina Menzel.

He also has a sequel to his Netflix movie Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston in post production and Spaceman with Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan.