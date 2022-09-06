Adam Sandler steps out with help of a cane while going to breakfast with wife Jackie in Los Angeles

<!–

Adam Sandler got out for breakfast in Los Angeles on Monday, but needed help from a cane to walk.

The Hustle star, 55, wore a faded blue T-shirt with the word “Y’all” printed on it, burgundy basketball shorts and white sock sneakers as he hit the road with wife Jackie, 47.

It appeared the couple had gotten some coffee, a green smoothie, and other treats from a cafe near Brentwood.

It’s unclear why the comedian needed help, as no accidents involving the Uncut Gems star have been revealed since his collision in June with a cell phone that left him with a black eye.

The actor explained the injury when he was on Good morning America promoting his movie Hustle. Adam stars as a basketball scout who recruits a street player in Spain and takes the opportunity to regain the NBA’s favor.

It was clear that the actor had a new glow, so he opened up about the bizarre event on live TV.

“I was in bed in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck your sheets under it, some people? Someone put too much in the sheets and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to release it, the phone flew off, hit me on the head.’

The busy star recently completed filming Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston, 53.

The two have reprised their roles as NYPD cop Nick Spitz and his mystery novel-loving wife Audrey.

Both Adam and Jennifer were the producers of the film, which took them around the world.

Not much is known about the plot, but the stars have shared videos from Paris and a tropical location on their social media. IMDB.com lists filming locations as Paris, Honolulu and in the Caribbean.

The film is expected to hit Netflix later this year.