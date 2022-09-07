Adam Rickitt reveals his ‘panic’ when he realised he had been conned out of £50,000

Adam Rickitt has spoken out about the horrific bank fraud scam in which scammers took nearly £50,000 from his account.

The ex Coronation Street star appeared on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain with his GMB correspondent wife Katy Rickitt, where he revealed his ‘panic’ when he realized the money was gone.

Adam warned viewers about the sophisticated scam, saying he had his money back, but insisted that “the system needs to catch up and align with the scammers.”

Speaking from the couple’s craft beer bottle shop in Cheshire, with Katy by his side, Adam said: ‘We’ve lost £50,000, or we’re just shy about that. The scary thing is, that’s not what they meant.’

“They wanted to clear our entire corporate account and it was purely coincidental within this three hour process so I could see that the money I was told would never leave our account had actually been left behind and it didn’t belong to Barclay. was talking.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid admitted: “I honestly thought I would have been the victim of that. It was very convincing, they caused a sense of panic in you that you had to act quickly and it occurred to me that you did everything you could to try and verify who these people were.”

Adam replied, “Hand on heart – they are better at this than I am, otherwise the system will one day be.”

“They called me from Barclay’s fraud line, which I did check. I didn’t know you could ghost financial institutions.’

Explaining how the scam works, Adam went on to say, “It’s where you see a number pop up on your phone – an 0845 number – and I got a text from Barclay’s and the number they called me from was the Barclays fraud line number and essentially turns out hackers can now ghost people’s numbers.’

“Most convincing was the fact that they knew too much about my account. They also knew about every cash withdrawal we had made.’

“Even if you spend 30 seconds with them, you’re so freaked out… The whole process when I got scammed took over three hours.”

He added: ‘Barclays have been fantastic throughout this process. Yesterday morning we got a call that the money had returned to us.

“Just because we got our money back, that’s not where this crime ends for me. I think more needs to be done.’

Susanna asked, ‘Katy – you are an experienced correspondent, this is the kind of case you would normally investigate on behalf of this program and find yourself investigating at home. What is the final information to follow to avoid being scammed?’

Katy said: ‘We’ve been pulling our hair out for the past seven days – he had three hours of hell, we went through everything with a fine-toothed comb and the reason we wanted to come today is to try and stop even one person from get scammed.

“All he thinks he could have done is hang up the phone. This man was his best friend, this man stopped him from supposedly being scammed, but he turned out to be the fraudster.’

“If your bank calls you, hang up and call the number on the back of your bank card… We want this to change for other people.”

Adam added: “The system itself needs to catch up and align with the scammers.”

The ex-Coronation Street star first revealed he was the victim of bank fraud in an emotional Instagram video he posted on Friday.

In the video, a tearful Adam remarked, “They knew EVERYTHING about me.”

The soap actor admitted that he could barely look his wife Katy in the eye after being scammed and said that while some people laugh at him, he wanted to warn others against making his mistake.

An authorized push payment (APP) scam is when someone voluntarily transfers money from their own bank account to that of a scammer.

Scams can be very sophisticated, with criminals posing as legitimate organizations such as banks, government agencies or the police.