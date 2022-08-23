Adam Peaty SPLITS from girlfriend Eiri Munro after three years

<!–

Adam Peaty has split with girlfriend Eiri Munro after three years, apologizing for “abandoning” his partner and their son.

The Olympic swimmer and former Strictly contestant, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news with his followers.

He said the couple had decided to “go their separate ways,” but their son George, two, remained their “priority.”

Sad: Adam Peaty has divorced his girlfriend Eiri Munro after three years and apologized for ‘abandoning’ his partner and their son

He wrote in the caption: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have had three wonderful years together, 2 of which with our beautiful son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide him with the happiest and healthiest home environment, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better mother to George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the past three years.

Angry: The Olympic swimmer and former Strictly competitor, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news with his followers

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry to disappoint you. My only concern is the well-being of our family at this difficult time, so I ask that our privacy be respected and I won’t say anything more about it.”

She also shared a statement on her Instagram story that said, “The past three years have been so, so amazing. Our little family has experienced so much laughter and love and joy. You have been such an important part of that!

“This next chapter of my life will certainly be an incredibly difficult one. I would appreciate it if people refrain from commenting, speculating or posting. I have shared so much of my life, but for now I choose privacy and I hope you all respect that.

Let her say: She also shared a statement on her Instagram story that read: ‘The past three years have been so, so amazing’

“I love and appreciate you all so much and I am so grateful for all the fun and opportunities you have given me. I’m going to take a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thanks for everything.’