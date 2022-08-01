Adam Peaty roars back by claiming joint top stop in 50m breaststroke

Adam Peaty returned to winning ways by claiming a tie for the top spot in his 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic legend finished in first place alongside South African Michael Houlie in Birmingham, coming off the back of his disappointing loss in last night’s 100m breaststroke final.

Peaty finished fourth and saw Team GB teammate James Witby claim gold, his first loss in the event since 2014.

Adam Peaty happy after completing 50m breaststroke this morning in Birmingham

The 28-year-old finished joint-first alongside South African swimmer Michael Houlie

The 28-year-old came back from a broken foot just ten weeks ago and admitted in an interview with the BBC then he focuses on a strong winter after a number of setbacks in the past two years.

‘I didn’t even do a warm-up this morning, it didn’t bother me. I slept for two hours.’ said Pete.

“It was clearly a devastating night for me. So it’s good to get in here this morning, get it there and hopefully improve through the laps.

‘It takes time to think, to heal and to persevere. I’ve done 50’s all my life, but then I thought about 100 yards, so I’m not going to get complacent. After the 50m tomorrow I’m going to take a long break and do a full reset, heading into a strong winter.

“I haven’t had a strong winter in two years and it’s clear that there’s also a bit of dancing, you really have to go back to the drawing board and back to basics. It has become very complicated in the past two years, but I know what to do.’

Peaty, who hadn’t lost at the event since 2015, gave Wilby a sporty hug after the event

Peaty, who will compete in tomorrow’s 50m breaststroke final, said he had lost his spark and wants to regain it for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He added. “It’s incredibly difficult to go five years into an Olympic cycle with the pressure of being an Olympic champion and world record holder, while having a baby and moving.

“These are not normal things. It’s not normal for the brain to run 24/7, 365, because that’s it, and more.

“Something has gone missing in the past two years. I just haven’t felt the spark in it and I think sometimes you can get burned out from the sport you love.

“So, it’s just how we find our spark for the next two years in Paris again. If we go on, then we go on, but if we don’t – happy days.’