Adam Peaty CRUISES into the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals on injury return

Adam Peaty shook off a few nerves as he returned from injury and topped the timesheet in the 100m breaststroke motos and cruised to Saturday night’s semifinals.

Peaty missed last month’s World Championship after breaking a bone in his foot in a freak training accident in May, but he showed no lingering problems in his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

He clocked 59.92 seconds – the only swimmer to break the one-minute barrier – to win his heat and is well set to claim a hat-trick of titles in his favorite event after winning in 2014 and 2018.

“It has blown out the cobwebs,” said the three-time Olympic gold medalist. “I was nervous because I haven’t raced in so long. That was my third race this year, normally I’ve done about 20 now. It is what it is.

‘(The foot) is good. I can dive, so that’s good.

“It felt a lot faster than the 59.9, but hey ho, that’s the timing board, isn’t it?

“I didn’t really have to do anything, I saw the heat come through and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s going to be wasted energy going fast this morning,’ so we’ll see how we go tonight.” ”

Tom Dean and Duncan Scott topped their respective heats in the men’s 200m freestyle ahead of Saturday night’s final, where the pair will face each other in a rematch of last year’s Olympic showpiece.

England’s Dean defeated Scottish Scott by just 0.04 seconds in Tokyo 2020, as the duo became the first British male swimmers to share the podium since the 1908 Games.

Scott also faces the final of the men’s 400m individual medley later on Saturday at the Sandwell Aquatics Center after finishing first in his heat.

A packed crowd on the morning reserved one of the biggest cheers for Maldives swimmer Mohamed Rihan Shiham, who finished one minute 17.98s behind Scott in his heat.

“The audience is amazing,” the 15-year-old said afterwards. “It means the world to me to be here. It’s a great experience.’