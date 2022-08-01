Adam Peaty continues to bounce back from 100m defeat with 50m breaststroke semi-final victory
Adam Peaty reached the final of the 50m break with a dominant victory in Monday’s semi-final.
The Olympic legend rode away and won in 27.03 with James Wilby and Greg Butler completing an England 1-2-3.
Peaty had suffered a disappointing loss in the 100m breaststroke final on Sunday night, without even taking a medal.
He finished fourth and saw Team GB teammate James Witby claim gold, his first loss in the event since 2014.