Adam Peaty bounces back from shock defeat by winning gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke final

Adam Peaty finished a rollercoaster of recent days at the Commonwealth Games with a highlight when he won gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke final.

Peaty’s eight-year undefeated run in the 100m ended on Sunday and he realized he had expected too much of himself as he made a comeback from a broken foot sustained in a training accident ten weeks ago.

But he warned his rivals that he was like a cornered lion ready to ‘bite’ back and duly claimed the only major gold medal missing from his massive collection after hitting the wall first in 26.76 seconds. had hit.

Peaty told BBC Sport: ‘I am a much happier man. I had two options this morning, fight or not fight. If someone knows me, I fight.

‘That means so much. I lost my spark at the beginning of the week and to have it back now is what matters.

“That was the only one I didn’t win in my career, the Commonwealth 50. So I can retire now!

The 27-year-old celebrates after winning the 50m breaststroke final in Birmingham

“No, no, but I’m very happy with my progress there.”

Although Peaty said it was “heartbreaking” after finishing fourth in the 100m final, he faced criticism after later suggesting that he was “not concerned” about these Games and that his main focus was on the Paris Olympics in two years.

However, after being 0.21 seconds ahead of Australia’s silver medalist Sam Williamson and Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who took bronze, Peaty straddled a lane marker and let out a huge roar of emotion.

He said after Tuesday’s win: ‘I want to be responsible for that (comment). It came across very wrong, a lot of emotions and yesterday I just showed up.

“But people need to understand that sport is like that (with a downward movement of his arm), and I reached the bottom of the bottom yesterday.

“Educating myself with the crowd, educating myself in my own mind, that’s the result.”