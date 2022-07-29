Adam Peaty admits winning Championships is NOT enough to keep him in the sport

Adam Peaty is focused on setting a record that ‘no one else can achieve’ as he admits winning championship after championship isn’t enough to keep him in the sport anymore.

The 27-year-old GB star has become one of the biggest names in world swimming – he was crowned World, European and Commonwealth champion after winning an incredible 35 medals, eight silver and two bronze medals.

However, adding medals to his trophy cabinet no longer interests him. He’s chasing unimaginable records, and if history rejects something… he could very well achieve them.

Peaty became the first British swimmer to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal after touching the trap first at the Tokyo Games. However, the 27-year-old said it is not enough to keep him in the sport.

Peaty has now made ‘Project Immortal’. Because of this, he will pursue the ambitious goal of setting a 100-meter breaststroke time that can never be beaten — and when he says never, he really means never.

Speak with Sports postPeaty said, “Project Immortal is a time no one else can achieve. 56.8 is very high up there and probably won’t be touched for a while, but I’m talking about sometime.

“For me, I wouldn’t swim if I knew I couldn’t break the world record again. It’s just not enough for me to stay in the sport and win championships and win and win.

“It’s all about human excellence, pushing the body and mind as far as possible. That’s extremely tough, but that’s where I thrive, in those difficult and awkward moments.

‘I’m still going for it’ [Project Immortal] and I know that, but it’s going to be a two-year mission where we figure out how to get the perfect performance in Paris, but also how to get other world records in between.

“We are now looking at the investment and it is all about Paris. These Commonwealth Games, Europeans, World Championships next year are all about that and hopefully if everything goes through with full crowds we will be well prepared for Paris.”

Project Immortal is the sequel to ‘Project 56’ – in which Peaty trained to become the first man in history to break the 57-second barrier in the 100-meter breaststroke.

It was a lofty goal to set, but he managed to achieve it at the 2019 World Championships in South Korea when he delivered a remarkable performance clocking 56.88 in the semi-finals.

Many thought Peaty’s goal was unachievable, as no other athlete had been able to get below the 58-second threshold. But Peaty was confident in his abilities and proved his doubters wrong.

Now Peaty hopes to do the same with Project Immortal and insists he won’t retire until he hits that goal two years from now at the next Olympics in Paris.

But it will be an uphill battle for the three-time Olympic gold medalist and Team GB star. He came no further than his current record in Tokyo: he recorded a time of 57.37 in the 100-meter breaststroke, taking home Britain’s first gold medal.

Immediately after the Tokyo race, Peaty said: “I am so relieved. I didn’t care about my time. That race was mine to lose. Everyone knew, I tried not to think about it.’

Part of Peaty’s passion may have stemmed from being cornered, he would struggle to make the podium after becoming a father in September 2020.

While Peaty was training at Loughborough University, he met girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, a fine arts student. The couple had been dating for two months before finding out she was pregnant.

In April 2020, Peaty and his girlfriend announced they were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of their scan on social media. The couple then welcomes their son in September.

Peaty has described parenting as one of the hardest things he’s ever done, even admitting that he was worried his son would make him “slow down” in the pool for the Olympics.

However, Peaty says he has found the balance between parenting and training – he claims his body and mind have now adapted to the toddler. He also says seeing George in the crowd before a race gives him an extra 10 percent.

When asked if he was having trouble balancing parenting with training, Peaty added, “At first I did. Every new parent who’s had kids thinks “wow what’s happening and what just hit me”. Especially as an athlete.

“I have a very selfish job and I am very aware of that. You have to devote 110 percent of your energy to yourself.

“It’s a very difficult balance, but I have that balance right now where I want it. It just works now. Much was learned.

“There were a lot of moments where I thought, ‘Is this going to slow me down. In the first few weeks he didn’t sleep, I thought how the hell I was going to win the Olympics.

‘Like everything else, the human brain adapts and the human body adapts. I love it and I love every moment. He is an important source of motivation and even more than that, a goal in my life.’

When asked if George would be in the crowd for the Commonwealth Games this summer, Peaty said “absolutely” and insisted seeing his son in the stands would earn him an extra 10 percent.

The Olympic champion said, “That gives me 10 percent when I see my boy in the crowd. It’s one of those. There is no such feeling.

“He came to the trials in April, but this will be his first time at a major championship.”

Peaty also said he was delighted to have fans back in general after competing in the Tokyo Olympics with empty stands.

“Over the past two years, that has taken away from us as athletes,” he added. “Some athletes may find it easier not to perform for anyone, but I really feel like real athletes do that for everyone.

“I like walking up there with my head up and hugging the crowd. I can’t wait to see those flags of England.’