Adam Levine’s yoga teacher tells how the singer cut her off after he sent unwelcome text

Adam Levine’s former yoga teacher, who accused him of sending her a dirty text, has told how she was cut off and treated like trash by the singer after she confronted him about the unwelcome message.

“This is not about a love affair or a bad text, it’s about being a decent human being. Friends don’t treat each other like second-hand trash, and that’s how he treated me,’ Alanna Zabel, 49, tells DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

Zabel, who trained the Maroon 5 frontman from 2007 to 2010, claims Levine said he wanted to ‘spend the day with you naked’ and bragged to his friends about how she had ‘the best ** in town and the was nice.’

She claims her then-boyfriend saw the message, became violent and flew into a jealous rage, breaking her wrist.

‘[Levine]knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive and instead of answering my text, he just cut me off,” she said.

Alanna Zabel taught Adam Levine yoga from 2007-10 after the Maroon 5 frontman’s personal trainer told him to try the practice. She claims Levine, 43, texted her: ‘I want to spend the day with you naked’

Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo took their daughter for a walk in Santa Barbara on Thursday as several women have spoken out about the singer. He was not married at the time he allegedly sent the text to Zabel

Now Zabel tells DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that the singer treated her like garbage after she confronted him about the message

Zabel is the founder of AZ I AM Yoga, a yoga and wellness center in Santa Monica, and the author of As I Am: Where Spirituality Meets Reality. She has a long list of celebrity clients.

While Zabel acknowledges that she and Adam were not in a romantic relationship, she explained that the two had become close friends after working privately together for several years.

Zabel says she made the decision to speak out about Levine after seeing several other women come forward.

“When I found out that Adam had asked this influencer if he could name his baby after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share this,” she said. ‘If I wanted my fifteen minutes of fame I would have gone public with this a long time ago.

‘Housing this pain for as long as I have has taken a lot of valuable energy to hold on to and to heal we need to let them go.’

At the time, Zabel was preparing to go on tour with Maroon 5 as their yoga instructor for three months when Adam suddenly pulled the plug without apologizing.

“I felt like we cared about each other and he threw me out at a deeply upsetting time,” she said.

Zabel said she wants Levine to take this opportunity to be a role model for other men and people in general.

‘It is simple. Don’t be an idiot, Zabel said. ‘Don’t treat women like they are disposable or that their worth is based solely on their looks and for God’s sake be a role model for your young girls. Children learn far more from what they see than what they are told.’

Zabel is the founder of AZ I AM Yoga, a yoga and wellness center in Santa Monica and has a long list of celebrity clients. She was spotted outside her LA studio on Thursday

Zabel initially took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to expose Levine

‘I want Adam to take this opportunity to be a role model for other men and people in general. It is simple. Don’t be a fool, she said

Zabel initially took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to expose Levine.

She wrote: ‘Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine. I was his yoga teacher for a few years from 2007-10. He often said he told his friends his yoga teacher had the best a** in town and it was sweet.

‘One day he texted me and said: ”I want to spend the day with you naked.” I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and got furious.’

Zabel said she told her ex that the text was apparently intended for Levine’s then-girlfriend Becky — believed to be Rebecca Ginos, a cocktail waitress he dated from 2006-9. She asked Levine and he didn’t answer.

Zabel called it a ‘massively life-changing, destructive moment and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologised.’

Levine took up yoga after being informed about its health benefits. He told Women’s Health magazine in June 2008: ‘Yoga will improve you drastically in every conceivable way.

‘But let’s face it, I only do yoga because the classes are always full of beautiful women.’

Zabel has written several books on empowering women and children of all ages, which is part of what prompted her to speak out now. She also created the first line of yoga dolls, the AZ I AM Girlz doll collection, representing teenage girls who are beautiful from the inside out, making a positive difference in the world today.

“I want young girls to love who they are, the way they are,” Zabel said. ‘That they are all a goddess in the making. The intention behind all my products, be it dolls, stuffed animals, clothes, games or books, is to teach positive self and social awareness by incorporating the fundamentals of yoga.’

Levine has been at the center of a shocking cheating scandal after 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh shared a now-viral TikTok video on Monday claiming she had an affair with the singer in 2021

Stroh claimed the two lost touch after a few months, but said Levine later came back into her life this year when he revealed his wife was expecting their third child and asked if he could name the child Sumner, leaving her horrified

Comedian Maryka (left) and Alyson Rose (right) also shared screenshots of their alleged conversations with Levine, shortly after LA-based model Sumner Stroh revealed she had ‘an affair’ with him last year

Ashley Russell, 21, who runs a health and fitness Instagram account, told DailyMail.com how Adam Levine suddenly started messaging her after he allegedly stumbled across her profile in March.

Zabel’s claims follow those made by other women alleging inappropriate messages and another alleging an affair.

the shocking cheating scandal broke on Monday after 23-year-old model Stroh shared a now-viral TikTok video claiming she had an affair with the singer in 2021 that lasted ‘about a year’.

Stroh shared screenshots of their flirty exchanges on Instagram, including a bizarre message from June in which Levine asked if he could name the unborn baby after her.

Comedian Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rose posted screenshots of their alleged Instagram conversations with Levine shortly after LA-based model Sumner Stroh revealed she had a secret relationship with the singer last year.

And an Alabama college student has become the fifth woman to speak out about Levine’s wandering eyes.

Ashley Russell, 21, who runs health and fitness Instagram account with just over 4,100 followers, said she was surprised when she noticed that the singer was among the users who saw her Instagram stories in early March this year.

The fitness fanatic, a senior at Auburn University, told DailyMail.com that the 43-year-old began liking her posts and sending her direct messages in an attempt to engage in friendly, flirtatious conversation.

In a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman said he had used ‘poor judgement’ and had been ‘inappropriate’ by speaking to another woman in a flirtatious manner, but denied having an affair

DailyMail.com spotted Adam Levine smiling with his wife Behati Prinsloo on Tuesday in Montecito, California

He often replied to photos of her working out, especially those showing her toned legs and glutes, but would almost immediately delete the messages after she read them, she claimed.

According to Russell, the flirtatious exchanges began happening almost daily, but ultimately petered out at the end of the month after she warned the married father of two that he would “get caught” flirting with women online.

Her claims come as Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, were spotted strolling around Montecito, California with their daughter on Wednesday.

The allegations emerged just four days after supermodel wife Behati confirmed they are expecting their child.

In a statement addressing the rumors on Tuesday, Levine admitted he ‘crossed the line’ and was ‘inappropriate’ with another woman, but seemed to suggest the relationship was not physical.